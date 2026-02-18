Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen Announces ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’ U.S. Tour, Maintains Stance Against Trump Administration

Published on: February 18, 2026 at 9:23 AM ET

The tour begins in Minneapolis on March 31.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Bruce Springsteen-Donald Trump
Donald Trump (L); Bruce Springsteen. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/@JolandaBakker, @Daniel Torok)

Bruce Springsteen has never shied away from voicing his opinion against President Donald Trump and his immigration policies. The Grammy-winning singer has been very vocal about his disdain for the president over the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis.

Now, Springsteen has announced that he and the E Street Band will bring their Land of Hope and Dreams tour to parts of North America. The tour begins in Minneapolis on March 31, where fans can see him live at the Target Center.

The show will continue until the end of May and conclude in Washington, D.C. Fans can get their tickets for the concert starting February 20.

Talking about the tour, Springsteen issued a statement, which read: “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C., for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour.”

He invited anyone and everyone, regardless of what they believe in, to come and celebrate together. The singer said, “Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

When the tour was in Europe, Springsteen made an array of comments about the issues back home.

He criticized Trump, saying, “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

He added, “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism and let freedom ring. This is Land of Hope and Dreams.'”

Previously, Springsteen also released a song called Streets of Minneapolis, where he showcased his anti-ICE and anti-Trump views. Through the lyrics, he immortalized the two ICE victims.

The lyrics included lines like, “Where mercy should have stood/ And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets/ Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

The song received a positive response, with former President Barack Obama liking it on Instagram. Apart from that, Springsteen also received support from his fans for speaking up against such issues.

