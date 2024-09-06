Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Sit Apart at Chiefs Game After Trump Support Controversy Sparks

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes shared a memorable history of sharing suites and cheering their partners after Swift publically accepted her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end star, Travis Kelce. Throughout last year's NFL season, Mahomes joined Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner as a regular member of Swift's girl team. However, in recent weeks, Mahomes displayed her support for Donald Trump last month when she liked his Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform," courting controversy in the process. Hence, the once BFFs were now seen sitting apart on the first night of the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Thursday. According to Fox News, Mahomes was seated with her daughter Sterling Skye, while Swift was spotted in a suite with Kelce's parents.

On August 13, the well-known WAG showed her support for Trump by liking his Instagram post outlining the "2024 GOP platform." The renowned quarterback's wife faced intense hostility from Swifties for her political views. The outrage rippled throughout multiple Swift fan pages, which shared screenshots of the alleged 'post' on social media. On August 23, Mahomes addressed the criticism via her Instagram Stories. "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Mahomes then backed her views with another scathing message for her haters via Instagram, "Contrary to the tone of the world today..you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote. "Read that again!" Last week she liked two other comments, one that endorsed "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" and another, "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."

Trump happened to notice the WAG's support and through a post on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader complimented the NFL pair, as a "great couple."

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote. "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, Inflation Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from Doom. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Even while Swift has a lengthy history of becoming politically active in favor of Democrats, she has not yet formally backed a contender for the 2024 election. Swift made her first political statement following Trump's election in 2016 by supporting Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in Tennessee, the home state of her family, during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

The Lover hitmaker has also openly backed gun control, LGBTQ inclusiveness, and abortion rights. She formally endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020 and denounced President Trump, labeling his administration as "racist" in the wake of the Minnesota murder of George Floyd. As per The Daily Mail, during her appearance on the Whoop podcast, Mahomes gave thanks to her quarterback-star husband for teaching her how to deflect negativity. "He is very good at blocking people out so having him beside has helped,' she said. 'The main thing he always told me is to stop caring what people think - especially the people that don't even know you."

She concluded, "I think social media used to get to me a lot. Now, it's just like, honestly, I don't give a f*** what people have to say about me anymore. And I think he has helped me get to that point. I am strong in who I am. I am confident in who I am. I am confident in mine and his relationship and I am confident in our lives. So why does what other people say have to matter at all?"