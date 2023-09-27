Britney Spear's Mom Lynne Cheers Younger Daughter Jamie Lynn on Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

During the Season 32 premiere of the well-known ABC Dancing With the Stars show, which aired on Tuesday, Zoey 102 actress Jamie Lynn Spears made her ballroom debut with expert dance partner Alan Bersten. On her first night, Lynne Spears, her mother, was a special guest in the audience. Lynne, who is also Britney Spears' mother, was seen supporting her youngest child. In a pre-recorded interview that aired before the performance, Jamie had stated, "I need to do something that I would normally never do."

As per Page Six, Jamie said she "grew up" practicing traditional dance and cheerleading, but there came a time when she "wanted to be seen" never doing any of the two again. As Bersten has seen throughout rehearsals, Jamie Lynn believed that this was the right moment to try again and simply be "bad at it." She described their relationship as being filled with "tough love." “It’s a lot of tough love,” the mother of two said. The judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli gave the pair a combined total score of 15/30 for their tango performance to Don't Call Me Up (Zac Samuel Remix) by Mabel. The 32-year-old Sweet Magnolias actress performed in a ballroom gown in black and yellow, complete with matching accessories and her brand-new ballroom dancing shoes.

“I think you’re better than you believe you are,” Hough said, while Inaba added, “When you smile you light up the room … I want to see more of that.” Jamie Lynn confessed that she was "so nervous" about making her dance debut and that she was already experiencing some pain from the lengthy preparations via her Instagram Stories prior to her dance presentation.

“Hashtag dancer lyfe,” she captioned a photo of applying ice to her left foot. Jamie also wrote of her enthusiasm for the tournament., “Holy Crap, I’m gonna be dancing on Live television!!!! Tune into #DWTS [Tuesday] evening and Don't Forget to Vote for me and my partner, Alan!!”

Meanwhile, in the midst of her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney continues to be not "on good terms with her family," a close source told Page Six last month. “Her meeting with her mom Lynne Spears in May went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled,” the insider revealed. “Britney is still very angry with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, too.” Another insider had revealed that “Britney and Jamie Lynn never met up” in June on the Zoey 102 set, “contrary to what Britney said” earlier this summer about seeing her sibling on social media. The wedding of Britney and Asghari in June 2022 was notable for the absence of Jamie Lynn and the rest of Britney's family. The relationship between the two sisters continues to remain strained.

