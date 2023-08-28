Britney Spears's 'Head Cracked Open' After a Intense Fight With Husband Sam Asghari

A recent report has suggested that Britney Spears suffered a serious injury after reportedly cracking her head on a coffee table during a heated argument with her husband, Sam Asghari, in London. This incident is said to have occurred before their unexpected divorce. The pop icon, aged 41, and the 29-year-old model ended their 13-month marriage recently, following what's described as an explosive argument that resulted in Spears needing stitches.

As detailed in the Daily Mail, Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, made assertions during the documentary Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which was broadcast on Fox last Thursday: "She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. She needed stitches." In the documentary, executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also commented that Asghari reportedly found Spears' purported "volatility" overwhelming, leading him to terminate the marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Sources have previously alleged that Spears engaged in physical altercations with Asghari on multiple occasions, including an incident where she allegedly gave him a black eye while he was asleep. TMZ reported that Asghari had informed friends that during their seven-year relationship, the pop star would occasionally become aggressive towards him. According to sources cited in the publication, there were numerous instances where security personnel had to intervene during intense arguments between the couple. It was reported that the model was left shocked when his then-wife allegedly physically assaulted him while he was sleeping in their bed.

Earlier this year, photographs emerged showing bruising on his arms and face, and sources suggested that these injuries coincided with the purported attack. Sources further claimed that Asghari expressed concern about Britney Spears' apparent fascination with knives, which were said to be scattered throughout her $11.8 million residence in Thousand Oaks. One insider told TMZ that Britney felt paranoid and believed she needed the knives for protection. Additionally, it's alleged that the pop star had a tendency to become extremely upset over minor issues, which left Asghari feeling frightened.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

This follows the earlier report by Daily Mail, which exposed the deteriorating and distressing nature of their relationship during the last weeks of their marriage.

Sources disclosed that Asghari initially believed he could be a positive influence and help Britney through her challenges. However, after 13 months of marriage, he came to the realization that there might be little or no possibility of ever "saving Britney."

As per the insider: "The reality of life with Britney was that it was not fun and it's not a surprise at all that the marriage didn't last." Asghari filed for divorce from the singer, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' with sources suggesting that he had concerns about leaving Spears on her own.

