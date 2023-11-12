Britney Spears, the pop icon, is making headlines again; not for her music this time but for her forthcoming memoir. As the bustle around her book intensifies, intriguing details surface regarding what fans can expect from the highly anticipated read. The songstress and ex-husband, Sam Asghari, had an eventful relationship, which now seems to be a central theme of her future memoir. Spears who had initially penned her tell-all, The Woman In Me, before her divorce from Sam Asghari, is now set to delve into why their once fairy tale relationship turned into ashes.

Contrary to expectations, the new memoir won’t be a platform for Spears to lambast her ex. Instead, she is intent on providing a detailed insight into their relationship and what went wrong. A source revealed to Us Weekly, "Britney's not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down." As Spears is on her path to finding success with her memoir, The Woman In Me, she is all set to navigate unchartered territory in her second literary adventure. She wants to 'speak more about being a survivor' and explain 'how she stays positive' amid life's ups and downs. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” Spears wrote via Instagram at that time.

As per Daily Mail, Sam Asghari, despite their split and the upcoming revelations in her memoir, expressed, “That made me smile, to be honest,” he told photographers late last month of the chapters inspired by their relationship. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.” The Woman in Me celebrated Asghari as ‘a gift from God’ and showered him with praise, Spears wrote in her memoir, “I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink, I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

However, it's clear from reports that he is expected to play a limited role in the content of her new memoir, despite being mentioned within it. While the upcoming memoir is set to explore the rift between the former couple, it’s crystal clear that Spears’ motive is not to target her ex-husband. Her goal remains to address the reasons behind the relationship’s downfall.

