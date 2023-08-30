Britney Spears Was “Very Unhappy” With Sam Asghari, Had Already Planned to Leave Him Months Ago

All was not okay between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marital relationship long before the 29-year-old filed for divorce from her on August 16, 2023. He put all the rumors to rest with an Instagram story where he posted the "official break-up" news with Spears and sent her good wishes. However, the estranged couple were not on good terms prior to the official confirmation.

The duo met on the sets of her Slumber Party music video in October 2016, and the sparks flew almost immediately. He was a struggling actor before he got romantically involved with Spears, with only one cameo on a Fifth Harmony video, according to the Daily Mail. The pop star was still under the conservatorship of her father at the time.

Since then, his career has soared to new heights. The industry began to recognize him, and the work poured in. Asghari's career took off, but the relationship with Spears crashed in barely a year. In an indirect response to his divorce post, Spears opened up about the marriage in an Instagram post.

She wrote, "Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I am a little shocked, but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly." Spears added, "I have been playing it strong for way too long, and my Instagram may seem perfect, but it's far from reality, and I think we all know that."

A source close to Spears recently revealed that Spears' "unhappiness" prompted her to withdraw from the marriage months before Asghari finally filed for divorce. The insider confirmed, "Britney was done with Sam months ago and was very unhappy." She wanted the relationship to end amicably.

"There were plans in place to set Sam up with his own place and give him money to live on so that it would be amicable," claimed the inside source. Their relationship went through hard times before they finally called it quits. In some reports, it was stated that Asghari believed she had cheated on him.

Although the reason for the divorce was cited as "irreconcilable differences," he also alleged that the Criminal singer was physically abusive to him, reported TMZ. As per the outlet's reports, Asghari told his friends the "pop princess" would attack him during their seven years together.

Sometimes, their fights became so aggressive that security had to step in. Amid the divorce proceedings, Spears has been shocking fans with random dance videos. One of them sparked serious concern because the video posted showed a "male friend" licking her leg while she partied with a group of hot shirtless men.

She captioned the steamy Instagram post, "When you go to meet up with a so-called "friend" and drive an hour for chicken! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom. So what does a b**** like me do?! I put my green dress on and showed up at my friends! I invited my [favorite] boys over and played all night!"

