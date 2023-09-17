Britney Spears Was Once Given ‘Powerful Drugs’ That Made Her Talk About a Parallel Universes

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug abuse, the reader's discretion is advised.

Britney Spears has been through her fair share of trauma throughout her conservatorship involving her family. But fans never imagined the gravity of how terrible it truly was until shocking information had come to light revealed by multiple sources close to the singer. One such staggering detail was unveiled by her former bodyguard Fernando Flores.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

In 2021, Flores spoke to The Sun and shared the deeply saddening and unfortunate instances that Spears once had to undergo. As per Flores, the Womanizer singer was assigned a weekly dose of drugs which would be administered by her former bodyguard. He also claimed that the shipment of these medicines which were intended for her 'mental well-being' would be delivered every Friday by an anonymous woman.

Britney Spears’ former bodyguard exposes her Team and says she was given weekly cocktail of powerful drugs. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/4vSUp2wmcY — STIFLER'S MOM 🍒 (@StiflersMomTTV) July 19, 2021

"I'd explain what everything was - three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills," confessed her former protector. He also recalled the aftermath of what would happen to Spears when she took these meds, "She'd go from sane to talking about parallel universes." He later revealed that her father would often check up on her out of concern. "Jamie would call three or four times a day to check what was going on,"

Britney Spears to sue her father Jamie for abuse. pic.twitter.com/OF7eKJMPkh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 14, 2021

Flores offered a sneak peek of what the singer's regular routine would look like while she was under her father's watchful eye, while she was being monitored closely by him. "If she wanted something, she had to ask his [her father's] permission. She spent her days watching TV or working out. When down, she'd cry listening to It's a Mans World [ sung by James Brown]" he said after keen observation.

Britney Spears put her planned Vegas show #Domination on hold last year after her dad’s colon ruptured & he spent a month in the hospital. She canceled it in January.



Her dad has been her conservator since 2008 following her public mental-health breakdown https://t.co/C8J4Rzph9d pic.twitter.com/dD5lYqWd7z — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) April 24, 2019

Flores was reportedly officially hired to be Spears' "minder" in the year 2010 just a year after her father Jamie Spears had been appointed by the court of law as her conservator. Before this arrangement legally, the Crazy singer had undergone a 'mental breakdown' which landed her in a mental lockdown for 72 hours. However, after observing her and tending to her 'instructed needs' for eight whole months, the ex-cop couldn't handle any more of it so he quit the job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

As of recently Spears is still reeling from the aftermath of her divorce from Sam Asghari and is spending her time away from home at the renowned tropical destination -Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The singer recently shared another cryptic post concerning her heartbreaking split from Asghari. The graphic read, "Guard Your Heart," in bold letters which perhaps references her relationship with her ex-lover. In the caption of her post, she says, "Repost, 'cause I'm just saying!" and concluded it by crediting the statement to the appropriate person.

