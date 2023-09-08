Britney Spears Is Dancing Away at This Tropical Haven After Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been making headlines ever since her devastating split from ex Sam Asghari. The singer has often been posting cryptic posts on Instagram and other social media platforms of her progress since the split leaving fans of hers in concern. Inquisitr recorded the time she posted several pictures of different art pieces last month after mere days of her split. Since then, she’s also uploaded videos of her dancing erratically. Perhaps this time, she may actually be getting over Asghari.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

TMZ learned that the One More Time singer has actually whisked herself away to the tropical land of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Spears took to her Instagram to share a video of herself emitting some slightly happy vibes while dancing on her own. She sported an off-shoulder striking red dress with iconic white heeled boots. Her hair was in a half-tied messy bun and completed the outfit with a black choker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She appeared to be dancing in a rather spacious bathroom with mosaic patterns amid a creme-tiled floor. The singer was surrounded by a giant spherical mirror with respective paraphernalia all over the countertop with a reflection of her phone and recording tripod in clear view. She also flaunted the exquisite shower room that was separated by floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The Circus singer captioned her video with a triage of three snakes in the form of emoticons. As mentioned earlier, Spears appeared to be less disturbed compared to the other dance videos of herself. She even seemed to be donning a ghost of a smile on her face while dancing and lacked the usual tear-stained-with-mascara face. Ever since her divorce from Asghari, Spears has refused to keep things bottled up and seems to be doing her best in terms of processing her emotions and feelings.

With respect to the snake emojis in her new post Spears is actually paying homage to another promo video of her book that she posted right after this post. She highlights her ‘favorite’ performance which was with an actual live snake on stage. The singer shared a short footage of her swaying to the music and its captivating rhythm all while cooly holding a massive albino python over her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She wore a vibrant green top with glimmery shorts and had her hair and makeup done in a glamorous manner. In the video, she walked around with the snake and even let a few lucky fans touch the creature she ever so gently held. As soon as the footage ended, it cut to a promotional picture of her new book which is set to launch on the 24th of October 2023.

22 years ago, Britney Spears performed at the VMAs with a snake on her shoulders: pic.twitter.com/cnqagQfQbo — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) September 5, 2023

In the caption of her post she highlights that although she appeared to be confident, it was actually the complete opposite of what she was really feeling. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!!!” noted Spears and concluded the caption by urging her fans to mark their dates for the release of her highly anticipated book.

