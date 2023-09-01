Britney Spears Takes a Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn in New Video After Sam Asghari Unfollows Her

Britney Spears is still at odds with her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, despite her divorce from Sam Asghari. On August 30, the 41-year-old Toxic singer posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram with a dig at her estranged sister in the captions. “In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says “I love her to DEATH” … you learn to start living !!!!” Britney wrote, per Hollywood Life.

The mother-of-two danced in the video wearing a white blouse and matching knee-high boots before slipping on a bright green bikini top and a leopard-print thong. Despite the troubles in her personal life, Britney seemed to be enjoying her vacation in Mexico. Sam, 29, will not be able to view Britney's most recent Instagram video since he stopped following her on or before Wednesday, August 30. Britney continues to follow her ex on Instagram as of the time this piece was published.

After being married to Britney for 14 months, Sam filed for divorce on August 16 under the grounds of "irreconcilable differences." The chasm between them deepened more as a Page Six source reported that Sam threatened to reveal "embarrassing information" about Britney if she didn't renegotiate their prenup, but Sam allegedly refuted those claims through his agent.

The pair are said to have split up after having a significant argument where Britney reportedly stumbled and injured her head, reported Fox in their new show Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair. Britney also allegedly "needed stitches" during a conflict with her now ex-husband, per Page Six. Sam and Britney were contacted by HollywoodLife to confirm these accusations but never got a response.

Britney is still isolated from her family members, whom she holds responsible for her conservatorship, while she navigates her rocky divorce. Britney is still "hurt" by her mom Lynne despite their May reunion, and the two "haven't reconciled," according to Page Six.

“Her meeting with her mom [Lynne Spears in May] went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled,” the insider revealed. “Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too.” The source calls the Grammy winner, 41, “isolated, especially now without Sam.” However, she “is hanging in there, all things considered.”

Interestingly, Britney is rumored to have a desire to make amends with one family member. On August 23, media outlets reported that Britney was considering making a reconciliation with her estranged father Jamie Spears, who had been ill and was in the hospital. Britney "doesn't want the regret of waiting too long" to make up with her father, according to TMZ, considering his illness. Bryan Spears, Britney's brother, is the only family member with whom the Criminal singer maintains touch.

