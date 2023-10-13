Britney Spears has been in the headlines a lot recently ever since she and ex-husband Sam Asghari parted ways earlier this year. Spears has been actively working towards keeping herself occupied and continues to process this sudden split. But the one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the fact that the Toxic singer has been quite vocal on her Instagram posts ever since the breakup. She continues to update her followers on the platform about her usual activities and has posted videos of her dancing on numerous occasions. Even though she had limited interactions with people on her social media, fans on the platform were flabbergasted to see her photos with Latin sensation J Balvin and Maluma on Instagram.

As per Billboard, Spears was spotted together with famous Latin sensations J Balvin and Maluma on Instagram. Balvin uploaded a carousel of himself and two other singers, including Spears. In the first picture, he rocked a blend of streetwear in a cameo-themed attire with a giant faux fur cat mask. He donned cameo pants and an olive green bomber jacket. To complete his whole aesthetic, he wore a stylish bandana. Balvin appeared to be on a train that appeared to have stopped at a subway station. He held his cat mast in one hand as he seemed to offer a full view of his sharp jawline and side profile and a short glimpse of his tattoo on the neck.

It was the next picture that really turned heads, as it was rather unusual for Spears to have been in the picture. Although she has been traveling, fans were indeed shocked yet happy to see her make an appearance in his post. While Balvin was in the same ensemble, Spears seemed to have donned a more vibrant hue. She wore a bright orange top with white borders followed by a white shrug. As usual, she looked incredible as she seemed to complete her outfit with a pair of black aviators and a black choker.

Spears had her arm around Balvin’s neck and rested the palm of her hand on his cheek. The two of them wore bright smiles, all huddled up together. Also in the frame was singer Maluma, who had a ghost of a smile on his face as he seemed to be seated just a few inches away. Maluma also posted that particular selfie on his Instagram account as well.

As per People, Balvin captioned his post by announcing his new track: "Colmillo out now!!" with an emoji of what appeared to be a drop of blood and a single tooth. As per the translated version of the caption, he also wrote, “@britneyspears already approved it and @maluma again bad at love." In the comment section, Maluma even responded with a hilarious retort: “Who can identify with me?

Fans were simply ecstatic and expressed their love accordingly. This pic *** is the best pic of 2023!!!” said one person. A second one suggested, “Support Britney; she is so loved.” A final one urged Balvin to be there for her and offer him her support, “You need to help her, she needs it.”

