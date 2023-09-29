The Crazy singer, Britney Spears, terrified her fans by posting a dangerous video of herself dancing with knives, with apparent cuts and bruises on her arms in her Instagram account. She posted theatrics that even the cops dreaded who instantly rushed to her home to check on the pop star. However, the singer later clarified the real reason behind it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Steve Granitz

Also Read: Britney Spear's Mom Lynne Cheers Younger Daughter Jamie Lynn on Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

The 41-year-old often treats her social media followers with her dancing skills. However, this particular video was more threatening and less entertaining. Apparently, the Toxic singer showcased an apparent cut on her thigh as she danced around holding knives in a polka-dot crop top and a white bikini bottom.

The butcher knives and the signs of sustained injuries left a "fan" concerned, who informed the cops. The Law enforcement sources reported the first call for the welfare check was made by a member of the LAPD Smart Team, a group that handles mental evaluations, as reported by TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The cops took the call seriously because the caller wasn't just a "random" fan but also had a background knowledge of Spears' situation. The sources revealed they received a call on Wednesday based on her Instagram stunt, and the police visited the pop sensation's home to check on her.

Also Read: Britney Spears Scares Fans After Video Reveals Bandage on Her Arm and Cuts on Leg

Contrary to the act, Spears was smiling, twirling, and swinging at her home, holding dangerous butchered knives. Her first video captioned, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today." However, she later clarified, "Don't worry, they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears' Mom, Lynne Spears Works as Substitute Teacher, Struggles to Pay Bills Amid Family Feud

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department claimed they were aware of the video on the singer's social media and their visit to her home was out of caution. Spears was home, and the cops could talk to her regarding the concerning video. After they were assured she was safe, the officers left.

The source added, "Several people called the cops after Britney posted the knife video," and "one of them is a person who actually did a welfare check on her in the past." The "fan" (caller) was alarmed by the clip. The blades were actually fake, and there was nothing to worry about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In a recent clip, the Oops! I Did It Again singer reenacted the same video with knives in hand. However, this time, she reassured her fans before they reached any conclusion. Her post caption read, "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives."

The caption read, "No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira… a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks." Apparently, it is widely reported Spears has a fascination with knives.

After her 13-year-long conservatorship ended, a number of safety measures were ensured for the Criminal singer, including keeping knives at bay, as per The US Sun. However, an insider revealed the pop star keeps such sharp objects throughout her home, bedroom included. She does this to protect herself as Spears fears being institutionalized again.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Recreates Britney Spears’ Viral and Iconic 2003 Pepsi Interview Moment

Here's How Britney Spears Is Going To Make Huge Profits From The Re-release of ‘Crossroads’