Britney Spears Seen With a New Mystery Man at Starbucks Amid Divorce With Sam Asghari

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Britney Spears was photographed with a new companion during her visit to Starbucks. The Daily Mail has recently acquired these images, which can be viewed here. The 41-year-old pop star was observed with an unidentified man seated beside her as she made her way to get coffee in Calabasas. While she was behind the wheel of her Mercedes-Benz, the gentleman was seated in the passenger seat, somewhat obscured by the window.

The Grammy-winning singer, who recently ended her 14-month marriage to estranged husband Sam Asghari, was spotted with her blonde hair flowing freely. She accessorized with white-framed sunglasses during the outing. During the outing, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer seemed to have a red-cased phone near her face. Britney Spears, known for her hit Toxic, had a companion with her during the daytime excursion who sported a San Francisco Giants baseball cap.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

These photos were captured almost exactly a week following the announcement of Britney Spears and her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, parting ways on August 16th. Later that same day, it became known that the 29-year-old fitness trainer had initiated divorce proceedings against the pop star.

Interestingly, these sightings of Spears occurred amidst headlines indicating that Asghari would not be entitled to any portion of the $15 million she had already earned from her book deal, nor could he benefit from it. Even if the singer were to divulge the details of their 14-month marriage's breakdown in her forthcoming tell-all, their prenuptial agreement would ensure that Sam wouldn't receive any financial compensation. "Britney and Sam have an iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing—there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney's book; that's her book," an insider told Page Six on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

As per the Daily Mail, their surprising divorce was made public just last week, and it has quickly taken a contentious turn with rumors suggesting that Sam intends to challenge the prenuptial agreement they signed before their wedding in June 2022. Yet, his alleged attempts might prove to be in vain, as reports indicate that he won't be entitled to any financial settlement upon divorce due to the terms of the agreement. This agreement specified that he would receive $1 million for every two years they were married.

However, sources cited by TMZ have mentioned that while the prenup bars Sam from obtaining spousal support, there's a possibility that Britney could provide him with a one-time payment to prevent him from disclosing any potentially 'embarrassing information' about their marriage. The prenuptial agreement is believed to include a comprehensive confidentiality provision, barring Sam from discussing his relationship with Britney. If Sam were to breach this agreement, he would be required to return the money received as per the terms of the prenup.

