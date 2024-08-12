Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Blake Lively with An 'Updated Version' of Her Iconic Versace Dress

Blake Lively turned heads as she breathed new life into Britney Spears' 2002 glittery Versace dress for the premiere of her film, It Ends With Us. While the 36-year-old actress was over the moon flaunting the iconic outfit, the pop star seemingly shaded Lively by modeling an 'upgraded' version of the butterfly ensemble in an Instagram video.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

The 'Princess of Pop' posted a quick reaction to Lively's re-creation of her custom Versace dress and suggested in her caption that she likes the new version of it- a blue and pink sparkly mini dress, "Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress!!! I Like it way better… Shows my legs!!!" She flipped her blonde locks back and forth, dancing to the tune of Your Love by the Outfield, per OK! Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

However, later, she deleted the original caption and re-wrote, "I'm no @blakelively but I like it," giving a shoutout to Lively. Initially, fans misinterpreted her caption, alleging she was shading the actress for wearing her butterfly gown but Spears' spokesperson assured people through a statement to Page Six, "She did not shade Blake and felt honored."

Lively was privileged to live a fan moment as she graced the premiere of her film in New York on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, wearing the custom dress Spears wore in 2002. Of course, she paid homage to the pop icon and excitedly told PEOPLE, "It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The Gossip Girl star stayed true to the floral theme she's been flaunting throughout the summer, and in sync with her character's name Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, who has a floral shop in the film. The multi-colored bling dress has a halter neckline with many cutouts across the bodice. She finished her glam with pink eyes, 50-carat light pink rose-cut floral earrings, and matching rings.

Blake Lively dons the same Versace dress Britney Spears wore in 2002. The actress and entrepreneur also gave Britney her flowers for inspiring a generation of millennials.#blakelively #itendswithus #movie #celebrity #film #britneyspears pic.twitter.com/SvZ1Pr64UY — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) August 10, 2024

She also shared a tribute to the Toxic singer on her Instagram Story, "Today's mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, joy, and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories."

The Oops...I Did It Again singer originally donned the colorful sequined gown to Donatella Versace's runway show in Milan in 2002. Spears, a beloved music icon back in 2000, made the dress famous and Versace herself recalled the historic event in 2021 with an Instagram post, saying, "I love that @britneyspears posted her favorite 2000s looks!! This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I'll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Meanwhile, Versace also reacted to Lively wearing the vintage dress, writing in the caption, "@blakelively looking so incredible in a Versace dress many of you will remember… Seeing this dress on the red carpet today brings back so many happy memories. Both women wear it with so much love and power."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Now fans are impatient for a Spears and Lively collaboration soon.