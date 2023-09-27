Britney Spears Scares Fans After Video Reveals Bandage on Her Arm and Cuts on Leg

Britney Spears fans are concerned after seeing what seem like wounds on her body. After dancing with knives in a clip she shared, Britney Spears seemed to have suffered injuries on her body.

The Princess of Pop was seen wearing a white bandage on her arm in a video of her dancing that was uploaded to Instagram on September 26. She danced around while wearing a polka-dot crop top and a set of white bikini bottoms, showing an apparent cut on her thigh as well. “My ‘Pretty Woman’ top… kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots!!!! Swipe to see both !!!” she wrote alongside the dancing video.

The apparent wounds appeared the day after Spears, 41, shocked fans by uploading a video of herself dancing while holding two razor-sharp butcher knives, reported PageSix. The Toxic singer grinned while jiggling the pointed objects in her home while wearing the same dress. Spears had initially captioned the worrisome video, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!” The Criminal singer might have realized that this could scare fans, and so she later updated the caption, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!”

It's unsettling to note that this isn't the first time the superstar has been associated with the sharp tools. TMZ had reported that the Gimme More singer has always had a "fascination with knives" and even sleeps with them under her bed, as was revealed in the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom in May.

Harvey Levin, who founded TMZ, asserted in the documentary that Spears lives "in mortal fear" that someone will "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward" in the middle of the night. After her 13-year conservatorship ended, according to TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere's claims in the TV special, blades were kept away from the mother of two.

The publication went a step further, advising Sam Asghari, Spears' now-divorced husband, to "be afraid to sleep without one eye open if she gets pissed" since she is apparently "super capable" of injuring him. In addition, Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney's younger sister, said in her 2022 autobiography, Things I Should Have Said, that their older sister chained them up in a room while brandishing a knife at her, per PEOPLE.

Sam Asghari also claimed Britney Spears had a fascination with knives and had knives “all over the house.”



🔗: https://t.co/5fArVkYr1t pic.twitter.com/SNaRac78HD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023

The popstar, however, denied using a knife to keep her "scum" sister hostage. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!” Britney wrote in a now-deleted tweet in January 2022, adding, “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

When Britney Spears covers her face with a menu while she’s being filmed, you call it a manic episode. When Jamie Lynn Spears goes behind the counter at a restaurant, grabs one of their knives and starts brandishing it at customers, everyone still treats her like she’s sane. — MC #STOPCOPCITY (@megan_fdt) January 14, 2023

