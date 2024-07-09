Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Single as F-ck' Post Split From BF Paul Soliz, Swears Off Dating Men

Britney Spears has ended her relationship with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. In an Instagram post on July 7, the 42-year-old pop artist called herself 'single as f***' after criticizing Soliz for his latest rendezvous with photographers. Along with a paparazzi shot of her and her 37-year-old former paramore in a vehicle, Spears called Soliz out on her Instagram Story, per The Independent.

"I will never be with another man as long as I live!"



Late last night Britney Spears announced that she has broken up with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz by declaring herself "single as fuck," and done with men. (She's since deleted the caption from her Instagram post.)



Paul… pic.twitter.com/MvvS0uI0Rq — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 8, 2024

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” the Criminal singer wrote in the Instagram Story, which had Spears hunched over in the passenger seat as Soliz covered his face from the cameras with his hand. Spears further questioned, “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

Britney Spears declares herself "single as f***," throwing shade at ex Paul Soliz. She posts paparazzi shot on IG, accusing him of seeking attention he later complained about. Vows to stay single post-turbulent relationship following split from Sam Asghari. 💔 pic.twitter.com/NnufuUlTln — JUSTIN ANDERSON (@AndersonMIX97) July 8, 2024

Later, the Oops! I Did It Again posted a cryptic Instagram post that said, “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.” Spears seemed to confirm that she and Soliz had broken up following their run-in with the paparazzi in the since-edited post, which she captioned, per Page Six, “Single as f*** !!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

The singer's affair with Soliz was her first in the public eye following her 2023 divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari; Soliz earlier served as her housekeeper. Despite claims from Spears' close associates that their brief relationship lasted just one month, the couple was later seen together at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles back in May.

The Circus singer made news at the time when she was spotted being carried by paramedics out of the opulent Hollywood hotel owing to a twisted ankle. Later, she sent a message on Instagram assuring followers that the 'news is fake,' ostensibly dispelling rumors that she and Soliz got into an argument at the space. But sources close to Spears had always been worried about her relationship with Soliz, a man convicted of misdemeanors and at least one felony. “He’s been bad news from the start,” an insider said.

Soliz's ex-wife came out and called him a 'deadbeat' adulterer who had at least nine children, per Page Six. “He was married, and now he denies his children,” Nicole Mancilla said at the time. “He neglects his children for [Spears].”

Britney Spears's felon boyfriend Paul Soliz is a deadbeat dad of NINE who 'cheated' on mother of five of his kids with the pop star, his ex claims



Paul Soliz Jr., 37, was photographed with disheveled, underwear-clad Britney at ritzy Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont on… pic.twitter.com/84YjgdKkFx — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) May 6, 2024

The Toxic singer, 42, first employed Soliz, 37, in 2022 for a job akin to housekeeping at her home. However, insiders told Page Six that their professional connection soon turned romantic even though he was sacked in 2023 after his criminal record was made public. Mancilla, 36, claimed that although Soliz resided in Spears' lavish Thousand Oaks, California, estate, he records his official address as a building a few streets away.