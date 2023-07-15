Britney Spears Feels She Hasn’t Been “Treated as an Equal Person in This Country” Post Security Slap Saga

Once more, addressing the horrific incident in which an NBA player’s security officer slapped her, Britney Spears expresses that the anguish she is experiencing is much more profound than just one incident, per OK! Magazine.

Opening up about some of the disappointments she’s had throughout her years in the spotlight, she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The pop princess said, “Not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person,” referring to the event that occurred earlier this month in Las Vegas when she went to introduce herself to French professional basketball player Victor Wembanyama. The Toxic singer emphasized that she is not sharing this to be a “victim” because she gets it and that she admits that her reaction was bad.

“I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved,” she continued, referring to the just out TMZ documentary that detailed her life after conservatorship and included assertions that she binge-sleeps, drinks energy drinks “by the gallon” and has a toxic marriage to Sam Asghari. Spears added: “I have felt helpless in most situations, and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it!”

Why is Britney treated like this? Everyone was "pro Britney" during #FreeBritney, but now she is free, people suddenly have a problem. There is NO other woman in the music industry that has been harrassed to the extent Britney Spears has been. And somehow she still rises above... pic.twitter.com/7ykxVzLVJd — A Sparkle of Truth ✨ (@asparkleoftruth) July 9, 2023

After an almost 14-year battle to be released from her conservatorship, she ultimately won the court battle and became “free” in November 2021. The mother-of-two declared in the Instagram post, “I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country.” Spears appeared to be recalling the unsettling run-in with Wembanyama’s security at hotspot Catch. “Of course, when I watched the video myself, the people who swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered! I wasn’t aware of that at the time.”

She also pointed out, “All people could hear was me saying f*** you all, which was way better than hitting him back.” Spears declared that she is “still a huge fan of the NBA player” in her overall assessment. “it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens.” She concluded the post by wishing her fans a happy Friday.

Britney Spears slams TMZ as the “trashiest news channel” following their documentary special about her life post-conservatorship. pic.twitter.com/A36XQXu0UD — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 19, 2023

After TMZ aired a new documentary about the pop star's life since she was released from her conservatorship in November 2021, Britney Spears expressed her opinions on Instagram in May, per USA TODAY. "The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news," Spears wrote. "These men, who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so." She continued, "The media has always been cruel to me, and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it, but I do think some people might believe this, and I care."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

