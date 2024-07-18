Britney Spears Says 'Kindly F--K Off' In Response to Ozzy Osbourne's Comment About Her Dancing Videos

Britney Spears is all armed with her combative response to Ozzy Osbourne who famously made a "sad" remark on her videos. In a post lending support to Kate Beckinsale who recently faced trolling and body shaming online, Spears took a moment to address a similar comment made on her. The 42-year-old pop star retaliated to the Osbourne family's criticism of her social media and videos.

According to HuffPost, the Princess of Pop wrote, "I’m gonna do a photo shoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--k off !!!" Recently the Bark At The Moon singer shared his opinion on Spears' videos while appearing on the Osbourne family's podcast, The Osbournes Podcast. "I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," he said as he sat with his wife Sharon Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne in the podcast episode.

Cracking a referential comment Jack Osbourne responded, "Save Britney." The heavy metal musician added, "Every f--king day. You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad." While Sharon sighed and said, "Poor little thing." The podcast was then followed by Kelly answering a fan's question, about whether she would join the bandwagon of stars shaking their legs on the viral trends of TikTok. She responded, "I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would," according to US Weekly. On the other hand, Spears is unperturbed by the comments made on her videos as she uploaded another in a white top and pink bottoms.

Spears had previously taken a jibe at those trolling her for posting her nude images on social media platforms. Appreciating Beckinsale, Spears posted a carousel of notes that read, "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content," Spears continued, "She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old."

Spears added, "What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content ??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see ??? Would a condescending approach be better like inviting those exact people to my [dance] class and let them see how my students are nourishing and living THEIR LIVES !!!???" questioning the rights of the said fans and followers who commented the celebrity women and their bodies and age norms. The Baby One More Time hitmaker further said, "I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially. But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!" urging people to be kind.