Britney Spears Reveals She Has Bizarre Dreams About Sisters Miley and Noah Cyrus: "Why Am I..."

With their years of public support, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus have mutual respect and admiration for one another. As young talents, both celebrities gained notoriety—Spears as a standout on the Mickey Mouse Club, and the latter as the face of Disney's Hannah Montana. Recently, Britney shared on Instagram that she’s been having unusual dreams about Miley and her sister Noah. She made the surprising mention of the Cyrus siblings in her post, which included a photo of a historic site she once visited.

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Allen Berezovsky)

In the caption of her Instagram post, Britney wrote, "Repost !!! Inside Basílica de Ecce Homo in Israel 🇮🇱 ... they always show pictures of outside ... The inside is sacred ... I’ve been but for some reason, I didn’t take any pictures. But I do remember women with their eyes closed speaking in tongues !!!!! Convent of the Sisters of Zion !!!" As reported by OK! Magazine, the Toxic singer concluded her caption by stating, "Psss why am I having dreams about Miley Cyrus showing me her new shoes with her sister Noah WTF !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Like countless millennials, Miley also spent her youth admiring Spears' performances. Despite both artists navigating their ever-evolving careers, Miley's unwavering affection for the Toxic Pony singer has remained. From the 2009 Teen Choice Awards to the 2013 iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Piece of Me premiere, their paths have met on several noteworthy occasions. However, what fans adore most are their exchanges on social media. One standout moment was when Spears showered Miley with praise after the release of her hit video We Can’t Stop. As reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Britney said, “Loving your new video for #WeCantStop @MileyCyrus! Maybe you can teach me how to twerk sometime.”

Previously, Spears has shared that Miley was a source of comfort during the challenging days of the pandemic, standing alongside other supportive friends and fellow artists. Throughout the quarantine days and during her conservatorship battle, Miley remained a vocal supporter of Spears. Even after the eye-opening New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, highlighted the pop star’s mistreatment by the media in the 2000s, Miley publicly showed her support in the best possible way. Furthermore, at her 2021 Super Bowl weekend performance of Party in the U.S.A., Miley gave Britney a shoutout, as reported by E! News.

Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/xEL11juif8 — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021

Moreover, Miley’s admiration for Britney played a major role in their 2013 collaboration on SMS (Bangerz). A few months later, the Hannah Montana star proved her unwavering support by attending the opening night of Spears' Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, rocking a backpack adorned with a vintage photo of the pop icon, as reported by Bustle. Beyond their professional bond, the two also share a history of sibling drama—Britney remains estranged from her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, while Miley has had her tensions with Noah.