As the days are approaching the release of Britney Spear's tell-all book The Woman in Me, the pop star is dropping bombshell revelations. Recently, in a viral video, she opened up about her 'private struggles' that were brushed under the carpet. Enlightening her fans, the Grammy winner discussed "darker things" she was subjected to by "enemies."

Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Mosenfelder

Also Read: Britney Spears Declines TV Interviews About Memoir For Heartbreaking Reasons: "Not In The Right Space"

The Toxic hitmaker affirmed she resurrected from a darker past, indicating her life under a 13-year-long conservatorship. In a cryptic Instagram story, she wrote, "There's so much I have kept private that's gone on with me personally, and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there are 3 sides to every story !!!"

The 41-year-old continued, "Your side, my side, and the truth !!!" as reported by Page Six. However, an inside source claimed Spears didn't hold back while providing content for her highly-anticipated memoir. The insider added, "No topic was off limits." Despite opening up, Spears remained secretive about those "darker things."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue)

However, she mentioned a bit about enemies in her proximity, and unfortunately, she allowed them to. The Criminal singer added, "Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me, but I kept them because I loved them!" Following her Instagram story, she posted a video clip and shared a message on bullying.

Also Read: Britney Spears Stopped by Her Handlers From Doing Any Interviews Due to Her Recent Social Media Posts

Image Source: Instagram | @britneyspears

The viral video showed a small girl baking something with two older girls who cracked open the eggs on the young girl's forehead and fell into a laughing fit. Alongside the clip, Spears wrote, "I'm not complaining about this video… it's actually really cute, but with no sound, it has a different effect." She recalled feeling similar emotions, adding, "For me, it feels darker… similar things have been done to me, so I look at this with different eyes."

Also Read: Britney Spears Is “Hardly Talking” To Sam Asghari Amid Looming Divorce

The songstress returned to Instagram after deleting her account last week. Her latest post came after her estranged sister Jamie Lynn landed a role in the upcoming Dancing With The Stars. Her strained relationship with her father during conservatorship malled her bonds with her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister. She accused Jamie of being unhelpful while her dad dictated her life.

However, her sister spoke candidly about her distressed bond with the Mind Your Business singer and being eclipsed by her sister's stardom. "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," reported Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Charley Gallay

Before Spears, Jamie released her memoir, which further instigated problems between the sisters. After the book came out, the pop singer accused her sibling of false narratives and 'crazy lies,' leading to a public verbal spat between the two. However, she spoke of reconciling with mom and sister, but there's no significant proof of that, not on social media, at least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Recently, her 14-month-long marriage with fitness trainer Sam Asghari ended as the 29-year-old filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears' Sons, Jayden and Sean Federline Mark New Milestones: They're Now 17 and 18 Years Old

Britney Spears Was Once Given ‘Powerful Drugs’ That Made Her Talk About a Parallel Universes