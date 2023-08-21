‘Isolated’ Britney Spears Still ‘Estranged’ From Mother & Sister Amid Split From Sam Asghari

Not only is Sam Asghari someone Britney Spears is currently not on good terms with, but she also maintains a distant relationship with family members such as her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as reported by Page Six. “[She’s] not on good terms with her family. Her meeting with her mom [in May] went okay, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too," the site reports. The situation has led Britney to feel "isolated," especially considering her separation from her husband, however, she “is hanging in there, all things considered.”, as mentioned by a source cited in Page Six.

As per another insider who spoke to Page Six, there was no meeting between Britney and Jamie Lynn in June on the set of Zoey 101, despite Britney's earlier social media claims this summer about visiting her sister. Even though the singer's family members haven't provided any official statements about her separation after a 14-month marriage, Jamie Lynn did offer a subtle response to People's social media post concerning the split. The challenging dynamic between the sisters has been evident throughout the years, apparent through Jamie Lynn's memoir "Things I Should Have Said" and Britney's expressive posts on Instagram.

According to Hollywood Life, Britney's connection with her family has faced difficulties over the past few years as she battled to break free from her conservatorship. Even following her liberation in November 2021, she continued to be distant from her family, frequently making public allegations that they were attempting to capitalize on her circumstances. Nonetheless, in May, Lynne was observed at Britney's residence for a meeting, which supposedly extended for about half an hour.

It's worth mentioning that Jamie Lynn and the other members of Britney's family were absent from her and Asghari's wedding in June 2022. Instead, the couple exchanged vows in their Thousand Oaks, California residence, with around 50 celebrity attendees, including Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. Presently, Britney is facing the challenge of being apart from her husband of 14 months. On August 16, Sam initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ, in his filing, the actor-turned-model indicated July 28 as the date of separation. A source has informed us that the fitness trainer is in the process of seeking a re-evaluation of their prenuptial agreement, along with “threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” Meanwhile, another individual with insight anticipates that their separation will transpire in a dignified manner, asserting, "This is an extortion attempt and will ultimately prove futile." Regarding Britney, the dancer has enlisted the services of prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser as part of her legal representation, per Page Six.

