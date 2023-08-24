Britney Spears Posts A Cooking Video Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

In the whirlwind of life’s ups and downs, Britney Spears has often turned to her passions for solace. Spears recently shared an appetizing glimpse into her world as she navigates the intricacies of divorce from Sam Asghari. While fans are familiar with her blockbuster hits and mesmerizing performances, Spears is demonstrating self-love through the art of cooking. As she faces personal challenges head-on, Spears is finding comfort and mental peace in the kitchen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Sam Asghari Claims He Acted as Nurse and Therapist for Britney Spears in Marriage

The pop star shared a cooking video of herself making an omelet. She also posed a question to her fans in the caption about one of her favorite ingredients to include in the egg dish: "Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelets ??? That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet!!!" During the video, Spears impressively cracks her eggs with one hand. She also chopped up a tomato and an orange bell pepper and added them, along with a cheese slice, to her pan. When her delicious omelet was done cooking, she transferred it onto a white plate and generously seasoned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Cooking has long been a therapeutic outlet for many, and Spears is no exception. As she overcomes the emotions surrounding her divorce, Spears' cooking video offers a glimpse into her authenticity and vulnerability. In recent years, her battle for autonomy has been widely publicized, sparking the #FreeBritney movement. By inviting fans into her kitchen, she's not only sharing a recipe but also inviting them to witness her resilience in the face of adversity. As she expertly whisks and stirs, her infectious smile conveys a sense of empowerment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Amid Britney Spears's Divorce, She Now Has a Chance To Fix Things With Her Mom Lynne Spears

As per the sources from People, the video came out after Spears announced her split from her husband, Sam Asghari. In her never-ending ‘posting and deleting later’ process, she deleted the post that she posted about her divorce. However, she wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” Spears continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" She concluded the post by writing how she will be "as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears’s ‘Iron Clad’ Prenup With Sam Asghari ‘Barring Him’ From Her Assets Revealed

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce Will Not Affect Her Memoir Publication

Paris Hilton, Pink, and Others Stand in Support of Britney Spears Amid Split With Sam Asghari