When Britney Spears Was ‘Relieved’ That Her Son, Sean Turning 18 Means No Payments For Child Support

As soon as Britney Spears' son Sean was approaching his 18th birthday, the singer was 'relieved' that she wouldn't have to continue paying her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, a sizable amount of child support each month. The performer has been estranged from her sons, Sean and his younger brother, 17-year-old Jayden, for over a year. The source revealed to DailyMail, "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting."

Sean was born in September 2005 to the Criminal songwriter, and Jayden was born a year later in 2006. Britney is still determined to contribute to her sons' lives, despite her relief. The source added, "Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin," with Britney's friends believing "it's time for Kevin to get a job."

Until September 12, 2024, or about a year after Sean turns 18, Britney will still be obligated to pay Jayden's child support. Sean, Jayden, and the other four members of Kevin's family all relocated to Hawaii, where Kevin's new spouse, Victoria Prince, is said to have landed a job as a professor at the University of Hawaii.

The Toxic singer has had a rough month. Just 14 months after they got married, her third husband, 29-year-old Sam Asghari, filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences. Sam has asked for spousal assistance, but a strong prenuptial agreement indicates that this may not happen. Similar to how Kevin was unable to get spousal support from Britney because of a strict prenuptial agreement made before their 2007 divorce. Kevin has, though, gotten a lot of financial assistance throughout the years. He asked for a $40,000 increase in child support payments per month for his boys in May 2018, and Britney agreed to pay an additional $35,000 per month for their sons' education and extracurricular activities.

For the last 15 years, this has equated to a minimum of $420,000 every year. Despite the constant difficulties, she has always been a devoted mother who puts her kids' happiness first. In May, when news of Kevin's plan to relocate his boys to Hawaii broke, reports claimed that Britney approved of the choice. "Britney loves her children, has always supported them, and wants them to be happy,' the source said. "Putting aside that she is an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world, she has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting her children."

