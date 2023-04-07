Jason Sudeikis Doesn't Pay Child Support Despite Being Way Richer Than Me, Ex Olivia Wilde Tells Court

Olivia Wilde, the famous actress and director, has claimed in recent legal documents filed that her ex-partner and father of their two children, Jason Sudeikis, is not currently paying child support. The news of Wilde's claims was first reported by The Blast, via access to the legal documents filed by Wilde.

Wilde said in the filing, "Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter." She further added that she has been bearing 100% of the costs of their children's care, including their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs.

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living," the filing reads. Wilde's lawyers have added that Sudeikis shares equal responsibility with Wilde for the support of their children. However, Wilde has borne the lion's share of expenses for their children since the pendency of the case. The document pointed “It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds." She is requesting that Jason be ordered to pay child support “retroactive” to the date on which she filed the case.

As per People, a source close to Sudeikis has refuted these claims, stating that the couple had shared expenses equally throughout their relationship, including those related to their children. The source further added that Sudeikis had initiated the proceedings himself to ensure that the children would be cared for by both parents, based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.

Wilde's legal documents also state that she believes Sudeikis should pay her attorney's fees as she thinks he is much wealthier than her. “I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.” This comes just a few weeks after Wilde's claim that Sudeikis is trying to litigate her into debt with unnecessary legal woes.

The filing highlights, “Olivia will continue to incur substantial attorney and expert fees and costs to bring this matter to trial given the tactics that have been taken by Jason and his counsel to date. Olivia, therefore, requests that the Court order that Jason makes a contribution of no less than $500,000 toward Olivia’s fees and costs.”

Last year, Wilde was served child custody papers from Sudeikis while presenting the trailer for her film Don't Worry Darling at a film convention. However, Independent reports that sources close to Sudeikis said he was unaware that Wilde would be served with the papers at the event and that he "would never condone" such "inappropriate behavior.