Britney Spears Has Zero Intentions of Joining OnlyFans Despite Stripper Pole & Sexy Videos

In recent years, Britney Spears has been unreserved in expressing her sexuality and sensuality to the public. Following the termination of her conservatorship, Spears has embraced her true self and maintained a candid relationship with her fans. Frequently challenging the boundaries of acceptable content on various social media platforms, Spears has shared a wide range of content, including thirst traps and pole dance videos.

Many individuals have urged the pop sensation to explore monetizing her more provocative content on platforms like OnlyFans. Nevertheless, fans should not anticipate an immediate move in that direction.

Merely a fortnight after posting a sensual dance video of herself on a stripper pole, an insider revealed to TMZ that she has no intentions of capitalizing on an X-rated subscription platform, unlike Denise Richards, Bella Thorne, and ‎Blac Chyna, who departed from such platforms earlier this year. In response to speculations surrounding the mother-of-two, who has a history of sharing topless photos, the insider dismissed the rumors by explaining the purpose behind her stripper pole is "cardio and for strengthening." She refrains from joining OnlyFans to steer clear of any associations with the explicit aspects of the platform.

According to TMZ, the platform made direct contact with the star's team prior to her divorce, and they engaged in some initial discussions regarding her potential involvement. However, she ultimately declined the offer and instead chose to push the boundaries of community guidelines on her existing social media accounts.

According to The Daily Mail, on August 17, the Grammy-winning artist caused a significant online buzz by sharing a video of herself pole dancing in a revealing leopard-print lingerie set. In the video, she demonstrated her dance skills while the song "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails, a classic in the edgy dance and industrial music genre, played in the background. The song is known for its provocative lyrics, including the line, 'I want to f*** you like an animal." In her caption, Britney mentioned, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it."

A mere three days following the release of the video clip, Britney Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, initiated divorce proceedings, citing 'irreconcilable differences' and stating the date of separation as July 28, 2023.

As the divorce process commences, an insider informed Page Six that Britney is reportedly not in a favorable relationship with her family. “Her meeting with her mom [Lynne Spears in May] went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled, Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too.” Britney's relationship with her family has been marked by conflict, particularly regarding their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021. Her relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also faced challenges, especially after Jamie released her memoir titled "Things I Should Have Said" last year.

However, in recent months, there appeared to be a positive shift in their relationship when Britney mentioned on June 21 that she had a 'pleasant' visit with Jamie Lynn while visiting the set of her new film "Zoey 102." According to a source from Page Six, there was no actual meeting between Britney and Jamie Lynn on the "Zoey 102" set in June, which contradicts Britney's previous social media statement earlier in the summer about their supposed visit.

