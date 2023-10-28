Following its publication, Britney Spears' latest memoir, The Woman in Me, is making waves in the tabloids. Reportedly the Baby One More Time hitmaker has responded to claims that she was a home wrecker. Spears has revealed in the book that when she first started dating her ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2004, she had no idea he was expecting a child with actress, Shar Jackson.

“Kevin had a ‘bad boy’ image. Still, I had no idea when we met that he had a toddler, nor that his ex-girlfriend was eight months pregnant with his second baby,” she mentioned in the memoir. “I was clueless. I was living in a bubble, and I didn’t have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we’d been together for a while and someone told me, ‘You know he has a new baby, right?'”

Also Read: Here's Why Justin Timberlake Is Worried That Britney Spears’ Memoir May ‘Derail’ His Music Comeback

As per Page Six, Spears was caught in a love triangle back then and recalls that at first, she didn't believe the story, but that Federline came clean after she challenged him about it.

“‘You have kids?’ I said. ‘You have children? Not only one child but two children?'” she recalled asking him. Federline was engaged to Jackson before he met Spears, and the two welcomed a daughter, Kori, in 2002. Their kid, Kaleb, was born by the Moesha actress soon after the former backup dancer started dating the Criminal songstress. Jackson came forward to say that they had remained together when Federline started seeing Spears, following the news of his love triangle with the singer. The now-47 actress did, however, tell reporters at the time that despite their relationship difficulties, she and the now-45 failing rapper remained "really good friends."

Also Read: Britney Spears Says She Didn’t Mean to Offend Anybody With Her Memoir, 'The Woman in Me'

Later that year, Spears and Federline tied the knot. They went on to have two boys together, Sean Preston and Jayden, before getting divorced in 2007. The Grammy winner writes in her biography about struggling with postpartum depression during her tumultuous custody dispute with the DJ. “Kevin tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control,” she recalls. “He started to say I shouldn’t have my kids anymore — at all.”

Following two involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations, Spears was placed under conservatorship in 2008; following which, she was granted custody of Preston and Jayden again. Spears's relationship with her sons is now difficult, but it was recently claimed that they had gotten back together just before the teenagers traveled to Hawaii with their dad in August.

Also Read: Britney Spears' 55-Hour Marriage With Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Nothing but 'Innocent Fun'

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon SooHoo

As per The Independent, Spears posted a lengthy note about missing her sons and being a responsible mother in September after Jayden had expressed his feelings for her. She wrote: “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be. Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me… I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” she added.

She continued, “Maybe dear child You can explain why our family would do that to anyone!!!” She concluded: “If you could pause for a second remember where you came from,” she wrote. “I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be. Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love."

More from Inquisitr

Here's Everything Britney Spears Wrote About Ex Justin Timberlake in Her Tell-All Memoir

Here’s How Justin Timberlake Confronted Wade Robson Over His Affair With Ex Britney Spears