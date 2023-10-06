Pop star Britney Spears is in the middle of a family emergency. Her estranged father, Jamie Spears, has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for a "bad infection." A source revealed the 71-year-old is battling a grave health condition, which eventually required him to undergo surgery.

"Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery," as reported by Page Six. "He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility." Another source revealed the Toxic singer's father is "severely ill." He's also prone to other medical complications besides his recent sickness.

Jamie is most renowned for his role as a controversial conservator to his pop star daughter for thirteen years, from 2008 to 2021. Previously, it was reported that he had briefly checked himself into a hospital following complications from his knee surgery, which he underwent in the mid-2000s, reported TMZ.

At the time, sources close to the Spears' patriarch reported he "lost more than 25 pounds" and looked "extremely thin" while "in and out" of the medical care. The father again came under the radar after he was ousted from the Criminal singer's conservatorship in September 2021. She alleged her father had been "abusive" while he had complete autonomy over her personal, financial, and medical decisions.

A Los Angeles judge finally terminated her conservatorship in November 2021. Since then, she and Jamie have had an estranged relationship. In one of her now-deleted Instagram posts, she asked her father to "burn in hell." The fiery caption read, "WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F*****G DOG?" reported Page Six.

It was reported that Jamie was open to reconciling with his daughter and claimed he "never harbored ill toward her." However, the 41-year-old is not thinking in that direction. A source revealed, "Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not on the cards." Although she has accused Jamie of 'controlling' her life, he denied any wrongdoing.

Jamie repeatedly insisted he saved the singer's life by providing her a secure guardianship in 2008 while she struggled with her mental health. Aside from her father, Spears is also not on good terms with the rest of her family. She is upset with her mother, Lynn Spears, and her younger sister for not helping her during the conservatorship.

However, she briefly reunited with her mother, Lynn Spears' and updated her fans about meeting with her sister, Jamie, in a now-deleted post. But she's still not as close to them as a connected family is. Her relationship with her sister suffered more cracks when the Zoey 101 star released her memoir.

The sisters locked horns over the statements in the memoir describing the singer as "aggressive." The pop star denied the claims made by her 32-year-old sister. The "Princess of Pop" is also set to release her own highly-anticipated book, The Woman in Me. It is reported that the singer has made bombshell revelations in it.

"This book will be Britney unedited," a friend of Spears' revealed. "And I think you will finish the book with a new perspective: 'We gotta leave this girl alone.'"

