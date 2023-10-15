Britney Spears said that she wanted to collaborate with Beyonce on a remix in an Instagram video that she posted recently, in which the Princess of Pop was also dancing to Queen Bey's Daddy Lessons. As per Daily Mail, the caption of the video, which first appeared on Sunday but then got deleted, read, "So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually!!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???"

The Toxic singer then posted a new video to Instagram, in which she was seen dancing and twirling around her living room, with what appears to be a lot of packing paper covering the floor in place of the Christmas tree that was previously visible in the background. She promptly replaced the bandage-adorned video with a new one, in which she danced to another Beyonce song.

Britney Spears Posts & Deletes Dance Video with Bandaged Finger https://t.co/kcBPhfCpOl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2023

Last Month, Britney uploaded a video dancing with what looked to be large knives, which quickly sparked concerns about her mental health. Spears, who recently divorced husband Sam Asghari, was seen in the video wearing a bikini and standing in her kitchen while wielding what seem to be two large knives. The 41-year-old singer danced for the camera while her three dogs, including her new puppy, Snow, strolled into the frame to watch.

Spears has shut off comments on her Instagram post, but that hasn't prevented worried admirers from coming to X (previously Twitter) to express their worry for the diva. One fan wrote, "I need Britney Spears to get some damn help.. She doesn’t even realize the money she could make going on tour. Her fan base is sill insane! Momma dancing with knives. Bless it." Another one tweeted, "Britney Spears dancing with knives in her latest video. What next a gun? The woman needs help and fast." A third one also worried about Spears' mental health: "Britney Spears is unwell. Posting peculiar videos and in the latest one, dancing with sharp kitchen knives. She needs mental help."

Britney and Sam Asghari both confirmed their breakup in August. In a long Instagram post, the Oops! I Did It Again singer announced her divorce: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … [six] years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends, and I thank you!!!" She concluded the post, "I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways, have a good day, and don’t forget to smile."

