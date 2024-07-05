Britney Spears' Cellulite Denial Invites Physician's Warning: "It's Going To Get Worse"

Britney Spears, 42, was recently snapped walking under the sun with prominent cellulite on her legs which invited several experts to weigh in on the pop star's health. In response, the Princess of Pop slammed the paparazzi for body shaming her. The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer took to Instagram to call out their 'bullying'.

"Look I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me! I know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out, I look like a different person! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world! It’s the truth! It’s not healthy for my heart or my health! I’m 122 and if I lost any more weight and was sick and believed those pictures I would be in the hospital. It’s a sticky conversation because in a world where vanity rules not one person would believe me...because they prefer negativity."

As reported by Daily Mail, the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker was spotted walking out of Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles wearing a pink dress, flaunting her legs. Scrutinizing her snaps, Dr. Jennifer Levine, told The U.S. Sun, "From looking at the new photographs, Britney has a problem with cellulite like all women have. The sunlight was coming from above at Van Nuys, making the cellulite more visible."

"Britney has worked hard to get on track and was photographed at an unflattering angle. But Britney appears to have always had some cellulite on the front part of her anterior thigh...This is probably genetic, and the cellulite will worsen as she ages because of skin laxity. These irregularities in the tissue are going to become more apparent," she warned.

"Britney seemed quite confident with her body and wearing her tight pink dress. We can clearly see her muscle definition and tone in her legs," the New York Facial Plastic Surgeon pointed out, lauding Spears. She further sympathized, "She has been working out and trying to improve, so I can understand her frustration with this cellulite."

Additionally, choosing to comment on Spears' statement, the doctor argued, "Britney was defending herself. But instead of denying the cellulite on her legs, Britney could have said, 'I love my body, and so what if I have some cellulite?' Britney does have confidence, but she cycles with how she feels about her body. Sometimes she feels good about her body. We all go through times when we feel great and other times not." Earlier, in April, Spears made headlines when she arrived at her gym in LA wearing checked shorts that showcased her legs.