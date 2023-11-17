In a recent announcement on her social media platforms, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her participation in the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The reality series is set to return on November 19, and Jamie expressed her anticipation, stating, "There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me," reported The Daily Mail.

Be serious Jamie Lynn, you are best known for being Britney Spears sister pic.twitter.com/m6TwZsy5bf — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) November 13, 2023

However, it seems as though amid this news, Britney Spears couldn't resist taking a sly jab at her younger sister. On October 12, Britney teased her own writing endeavors, playfully writing, "Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book next year, but I'm having issues coming up with a title, so maybe my fans could help !!!!" The playful comment adds a layer of intrigue, considering the conservatorship controversy surrounding Britney and her family.

The conservatorship has been a bone of contention in the Spears family ever since the Oops! I Did It Again hitmaker revealed the dark secret behind her family tying her up in the legal bindings of conservatorship. Amid the constant backlash faced by paps and tabloids regarding her personal life, her 'reckless approach' against the media personnel led to the incarnation of an image that kept Britney under conservatorship for 'proper guidance.' She alleged that her family financially benefited from it and also restricted her personal decisions from marriage to family planning.

just had to explain to my boyfriend that jamie lynn & britney spears are sisters — christian (@christnokeefe) November 16, 2023

A TV source told the Mirror, "It is disappointing Jamie Lynn wouldn't speak to journalists out in Australia. She kept her head down at Brisbane airport, which is fair enough after a long flight, but it is highly unusual to not take part in the media chats whilst waiting to go into camp this week," amid the rumors of a cold war with sister Britney.

Recently, Britney posted a cryptic message on Instagram that had her fans looking out for hints about where she stood with close family and friends, especially her sister. In her book, The Woman in Me, she emphasizes her complicated relationship with her family, followed by the many complex emotions involved.

Rylan Clark couldn't resist a cheeky jibe at Jamie Lynn Spears – Britney Spears' younger sister – ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. pic.twitter.com/V0ziXGq8LM — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) November 15, 2023

On several occasions, the mother of two has claimed that although her sister wasn’t directly involved in her alleged oppression, she and Jamie aren’t that fond of each other. As The U.S. Sun reported, officials affiliated with the show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! shared that Jamie was gearing up to appear on the show. The show is usually shot in a jungle, with different celebrities competing against each other while participating in a myriad of tasks involving nature.

