Brian Teta Shares Why 'The View' Stopped Inviting Trump

The View is renowned for its engaging political discussions featuring prominent figures from the political arena. With the onset of another election year, anticipation brews for what promises to be a contentious rematch between POTUS Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Brian Teta, the show's executive producer, recently provided insights into the dynamics surrounding potential guest appearances from these political heavyweights.

While Teta expressed optimism in an interview with Deadline about a potential appearance by President Biden, he revealed a notable shift in the show's approach towards inviting Trump. Despite Trump's prior engagements on the talk show, both as a candidate and before assuming the presidency, Teta disclosed that invitations extended to Trump for the 2016 and 2020 election cycles were declined, leading the show to halt further invitations. This decision, Teta suggested, stemmed from Trump's apparent familiarity with the co-hosts' perspectives on him, indicating a reluctance to participate in such discussions.

“We’ve invited Trump to join us at the table for both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and he declined, and at a certain point, we stopped asking,” he said. “So I don’t anticipate that changing. I think he’s pretty familiar with how the co-hosts feel about him and doesn’t see himself coming here...The way we book the show, the way that we’ve figured all this out, it’s always kind of a conversation where we consider what’s best for the show and what the conversation would be like with the co-hosts,” Teta explained. “There’s nothing really off the table, which is one of the great things about the show. But we kind of consider every opportunity individually.”

According to the Decider, regarding the inclusion of Trump's surrogates or supporters on the show, Teta emphasized a case-by-case evaluation, prioritizing the enhancement of conversations and considering the show's overall dynamic. This approach underscores the talk show's commitment to fostering diverse viewpoints while ensuring the integrity of discussions among co-hosts.

In the wake of Meghan McCain's departure, Teta shed light on the selection process for her replacement, highlighting a deliberate choice to exclude individuals who deny the legitimacy of the election results. This criterion led to the appointment of Republicans Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts. Teta emphasized the importance of representing varied perspectives at the table, enabling viewers to resonate with diverse viewpoints and gain insights into differing political ideologies.

Griffin's background, having served in the Trump administration, brings a unique perspective to the show. While not a staunch Trump supporter, her firsthand experience provides valuable insights into the appeal of Trump and his supporters, enriching the discussions on The View. Despite the unlikelihood of another Trump interview, Teta hinted at ongoing efforts to secure an appearance by Biden, indicating ongoing communication with the White House. The potential inclusion of Biden aligns with the show's commitment to engaging with key political figures during pivotal moments, such as election cycles.