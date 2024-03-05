Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Talks to Him While He’s on the Toilet Since His Bathroom Has ‘No Doors’

Bradley Cooper is a doting dad, and his daughter can't be without talking to him, not even for the duration that he uses the bathroom.

In the February 26 edition of the Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper and Dax Shepard talked about the subject of nudity and exchanged insights regarding their children's reactions to them being nude within the home.

Shephard started their father-to-father conversation by disclosing that his daughters frequently “start filing in” and “chatting” with him when he's in the restroom. “The girls start coming in and out,” he said. “Where they sit and talk to me, like a foot away from me, and it's terrible in there.”

Shephard questioned Cooper, who resides in New York with his 6-year-old daughter Lea if he has had a similar experience with her. The director of Maestro then revealed something quite interesting and hilarious.

Cooper's privacy is further constrained by the fact that his bathroom is completely open-concept. “My bedroom is, the bathtub and toilet and bed are all in the same room. It's 24/7, dude! There are no doors. … The stairs go up and it's all one floor,” Cooper shared, adding they have full-fledged conversations while in the bathroom. “We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub; that's sort of the go-to,” he said.

The host responded by calling it "insane" that their children are so unaffected by how forthcoming they are, prompting Cooper Bradley to remember that his upbringing was the exact opposite. “Here’s what's interesting — I didn't grow up that way. At all. I don't think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life,” he said, about his father, who passed earlier in 2011.

After all of that, Cooper acknowledged that he's "totally" comfortable being nude now, which has been extremely beneficial to him because his easygoing approach to nudity has also come in useful in his professional life. Cooper performed his first-ever nude scene in 2021 while filming Nightmare Alley, which required him to be completely nude “in front of the crew for six hours.”

“I remember reading in the script and thinking, he’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s to story. You have to do it. I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day. It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy,” he told the Hollywood Reporter, adding that “because there was nothing gratuitous about it,” he wasn't troubled by the ask. “It was the story. The content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, to do it in a real way, it demanded that we'd be naked, emotionally and soulfully.”