Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh’s Decision To Drop Last Name Came After ‘Painful Events,’ Lawyer Says

Ex power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's decision to drop her father's last name came after "painful events," her lawyer recently disclosed. In earlier reports, it was found that Shiloh recruited and paid Peter Levine, the 18-year-old's attorney, on her own. Levine also asserted that it was an "independent" decision, The Blast reported.

On May 27, the day of her 18th birthday, she applied for a name change. Shortly after, a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times made the announcement public. Levine discussed her "significant decision" and the rationale behind her methodical approach in an interview with PEOPLE. “The media should be more careful in their reporting,” Levine said, “especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following the legal process.”

Explaining this process further, he said, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

Levine's remarks are consistent with what a legal expert previously told PEOPLE, stating that the formal name-change procedure could not have proceeded without the public name-change announcement in a newspaper. “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name,” California-based family law attorney David Glass told PEOPLE. “And she has to run an ad 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”

The family law expert stated that he has “never seen one opposed in court” and that “These name-change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities.” Glass added, “Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother. … But because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants.”

A month after the name-change application, a family-friendly source told PEOPLE that the actor still sees his younger children but has "virtually no contact" with his older children. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source said. "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."

Pitt is "aware and upset" about the change. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” the source said.