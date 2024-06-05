Brad Pitt Is ‘Upset’ That Daughter Shiloh Pitt Filed to Drop Last Name: ‘It Pains Him’

Shiloh, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, sought to have "Pitt" removed from her last name, and a source said that Brad Pitt is "aware and upset" about the change. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," the source told PEOPLE. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," adds the insider.

“He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continues, adding that this rift with his children “pains him.” Another source close to Pitt revealed, “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

Read this complaint from Angelina Jolie’s 2022 countersuit against him and you’ll quickly understand why his kids hate him.



I wish the news covered this monster like they covered the Will Smith slap. https://t.co/peTZ037bFp pic.twitter.com/rACHq6hr3a — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) June 4, 2024

In August 2022, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE that, despite the ex-couple's ongoing custody dispute, the actor hoped to soon be on better terms for his kids. “It's been a sad situation for years," the source revealed. “Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids,” the insider said. “It's been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all.”

oh okay so then what was Zahara? pic.twitter.com/4FpbRibcTI — Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) June 3, 2024

Shiloh's documents for the name change were officially filed on May 27, which also happened to be her 18th birthday, as previously revealed to PEOPLE by a person with knowledge of the situation. The teen wants to change her legal name to "Shiloh Jolie." The power couple, whose divorce was in headlines for months back in 2016, share six children, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Shiloh isn't the only child of Jolie and Pitt who wants to go by a different last name. According to PEOPLE, Vivienne is identified as "Vivienne Jolie" rather than "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt" on the playbill for the upcoming musical The Outsiders, which she co-produced with mom Angelina. It's unclear, though, if Vivienne has also legally changed her name. In November of last year, Zahara, Pitt and Jolie's eldest daughter, identified herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her college, Spelman College, according to a video released by Essence.

All three apparent name changes follow years of reports about tensions in Pitt's relationship with his children, which began in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce and sole physical custody of the children, per Evening Standard. Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014. Following an alleged incident in which she claims the Fight Club star grabbed her by the head and abused two of their children on an airplane, she filed for divorce in September 2016. She claims Pitt verbally abused and poured booze on his kids during the journey from France to Los Angeles.