Brad Pitt Not in Favour of Letting His New Girlfriend Enter the Showbiz Industry, Unlike Ex-Angelina Jolie

After a highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt seems to have discovered a sense of stability and happiness in his relationship with jewelry executive Ines De Ramon. Unlike his previous high-profile romances, sources suggest that Pitt attributes the success of this relationship in part to Ines' position outside the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli

Ines De Ramon, previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, is currently the head of wholesale for Anita Ko Jewelry, an LA-based designer known for crafting pieces for celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber per People. An insider revealed, “Brad and Ines have a nice, easy-going relationship because their personalities gel. They’re both mellow and artistic, and they feed on each other’s creativity. They both share a love of art.” The insider per Geo News further highlighted Pitt's admiration for Ines' non-industry background, noting, "He values the fact that Ines isn’t part of the entertainment industry, and she remains completely unaffected by his celebrity."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

In contrast to Pitt's past marriages that were subject to intense public scrutiny, his connection with Ines seems to flourish away from the constant spotlight. Pitt was famously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before entering a relationship with Angelina Jolie, which began even before the divorce from Aniston was finalized, leading to extensive tabloid coverage. In contrast, Pitt's relationship with Ines is characterized by a low-key approach, away from the constant scrutiny of the public eye.

Although details about Pitt's romantic life may be less publicized, his relationship with his six children continues to be a subject of speculation. Despite reported tensions between Pitt and his children, linked to an incident on a private plane that resulted in Jolie filing for divorce, sources assert that Pitt and Ines are fully committed to their relationship.

This commitment is underscored by Ines' recent moving into Pitt's Los Feliz mansion, signifying the depth of their dedication to each other. “Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” disclosed a source. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive. It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”

As Pitt navigates life after a challenging divorce, it seems that Ines De Ramon has become a source of support and comfort, adding a positive and stable element to the actor's life. Recently, Jolie and Pitt's 18-year-old daughter Zahara has made a notable change by dropping her adoptive father's surname and taking up her mother's last name.

