Brad Pitt Dated Two Underage Co-Stars in the 90s — A Walk Down His Controversial Past

Brad Pitt, known for his charm and acting prowess, once faced scrutiny over his relationships with teenage girls. Much like accusations of him having been violent to his son Maddox on a flight in the recent past, these relationships, too, tainted his reputation during the early 1990s. At the beginning of the decade, Pitt was already making waves in Hollywood when he began dating actress Juliette Lewis, whom he met on the set of the film Too Young to Die. At the time, Pitt was 27 and Lewis was just 17. Their relationship, which spanned almost three years, was one of the most talked about in the industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Despite their decade-long age difference, the two were reportedly inseparable, with Lewis often speaking highly of Pitt during their time together. In a 1993 interview, Lewis gushed, “We met on a movie of the week and started dating when it was over. I already liked him as an actor, plus you gotta respect somebody who’s in the same field as you... We’re like at the point in love, where we just like to see each other every single day and we don’t get bored with each other, so it’s really nice. Also, we get to be around each other when we’re working and… talk and collaborate."

When Brad Pitt was 23 he dated 14 years old Shalane McCall



When Brad Pitt was 26 he dated 16 years old Juliette Lewis https://t.co/uzhGRfJooh pic.twitter.com/uic4RXPr9X — Conducive Coder (@mehtabackupacc) September 7, 2022

As per Mirror, their romance soon fizzled out. Pitt later reflected on it and exclaimed, “I still love the woman. There’s some real genius there. I had a great time with her. It was one of the greatest relationships I’ve ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that’s just not so, is it?”

35 years ago tonight, December 11, 1987, 24-year old Brad Pitt made his debut on prime time television soap opera ‘Dallas’(CBS). pic.twitter.com/ZzBXg6BuIm — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) December 11, 2022

Lewis also admitted, “He’s not in my universe at all now. It seems like a high-school relationship because now he’s a very famous person. I look at this person that I shared a bit of history with. I hope he finds happiness because I genuinely loved him. He’s a very stand-up, good guy...It was my longest relationship and we both lost our anonymity together," Your Tango reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

While Pitt and Lewis’ relationship was well-documented, another lesser-known fling that shocked the industry and fans alike was his relationship with 15-year-old actress, Shalane McCall. In 1988, Pitt appeared on the television show, Dallas, where he shared his first on-screen kiss with McCall. At the time, Pitt was 24, and rumors quickly spread that the two had begun dating off-screen as well.

McCall asserted back then, "I met him an hour before shooting…But it wasn’t awkward. We were laughing and kidding around." However, her mother, Cherie, revealed the anxiety her daughter felt due to her inexperience at the time. She shared, "I can tell you there was anxiety on Shalane’s part. It’s not cool at her age to admit how inexperienced you are. She’s only kissed about three boys in her life."