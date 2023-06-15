The Last Happy Supper Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Had at the Chateau Miraval Before Their Ugly Split

An extensive report describes the painful separation of the ex-Hollywood power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But a brief scene on September 13, 2016, at Chateau Miraval, the cherished family getaway that Pitt and Jolie bought in France in 2007, is especially moving. At the mansion, Pitt, Jolie, and their six kids gathered for what has been referred to as "the Last Supper" before the family "flew off into ruin."

An investigation into one of the longest and most contentious divorces in Hollywood history followed the family's infamous private plane ride home, during which it is claimed that an inebriated Pitt grew increasingly angry and violent toward Jolie and some of their children, per The Mercury News.

The Chateau Miraval and its lucrative business of making award-winning Miraval Rosé are currently the focus of a court dispute between Pitt and Jolie. Vanity Fair reports that although Jolie was ready to sell her share of the estate to Pitt, negotiations broke down due to several factors, including Pitt's attempt to impose an NDA that would have prevented Jolie from discussing Pitt's behavior on the flight in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie separately made their way to Chateau Miraval the day before that flight "from far-flung locales," according to Vanity Fair. "The family came together on the lawn overlooking the new soccer field, beneath the gaze of stone cupids and ancient olive trees. They ate dinner at a long outdoor table," the outlet wrote, describing the only happy moment before it would all collapse.

Pitt and Jolie's differences had reportedly "been boiling for about a year." Pitt's "confrontation with one of the children," likely Maddox, set off his 'fuse'. Then, Pitt "accused (Jolie) of being too deferential to the children," and that Jolie "was trying to drive a wedge between him and his kids." Pitt then allegedly lost his cool and dragged his wife into the bathroom where he yelled at her. He first grabbed her "by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again."

Pitt allegedly said, "Mommy's not OK. She's ruining this family. She's crazy." When one of the kids challenged Pitt, the actor lunged at the kid. Jolie tried to step in, but he flung her off, breaking her elbow and back.

A source close to the actor told Vanity Fair, "he absolutely was wrong in how he behaved but immediately ​apologized and ​acknowledged that he had crossed a line, which he will always regret, and right away took steps to address this and try to make amends."

