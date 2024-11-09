Boris Johnson Tells Stormy Daniels He Wouldn't Mind Leaving His Daughter Alone With Trump: "He Has Been..."

In a heated exchange during a US election special, Boris Johnson supported Donald Trump’s presidential bid while clashing with Channel 4 presenters. The former UK Prime Minister also had an argument with former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who asked him if he would trust Trump enough to leave his children alone with the controversial Republican. Johnson, without hesitation, said he would, before sharing details about his past meetings with Trump. Daniels is a long-time outspoken critic of Trump, and in May, Trump was convicted for covering up a hush-money scandal involving Daniels after an alleged sexual affair.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson at the annual NATO Heads of Government summit on December 4, 2019, in England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steve Parsons)

During the interview, Daniels asked, "Would you leave your daughter alone with Donald Trump?" As reported by OK! Magazine, Johnson responded, "I don’t see why not. All I can say to you is my experience of Donald Trump ... My experience with Donald Trump is that when I’ve known him — I hear what you’re saying — maybe I’m wrong, but he has been courteous; he has been polite." Daniels, unimpressed by Johnson’s answer, raised an eyebrow and gestured toward the hosts in silent critique. Shortly after, Johnson was asked if, during his time with Trump, he had ever felt concerned for the women in his life.

He responded by saying such concerns never crossed his mind, as his relationship with Trump, in his role as former UK PM, was strictly formal and focused on matters of significant importance. He added, "And yes of course you develop a friendship, but actually, and I can say this in all sincerity, I never in my time with him was treated with anything other than complete courtesy and friendliness." On the flip side, he admitted that there were a few areas where he and Trump didn’t agree—specifically, on issues like reproductive rights and gun control. Later, during the interview, things took a different turn when the host had to call him out for cheekily holding up and promoting his memoir mid-conversation.

Boris Johnson says he would leave his daughter alone with Trump. #r4today



pic.twitter.com/cUVqykghqi — Valery Ryan (@Valeryan13) November 6, 2024

Johnson was eventually swapped out for Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who found himself seated next to Daniels, as reported by the Daily Mail. Trump, as widely reported, has faced accusations of sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct from over 20 women spanning back to the 1970s. For instance, in May 2023, Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming author E. Jean Carroll, and a judge ordered him to pay millions in damages. Trump's devoted followers, however, have dismissed these accusations. Meanwhile, Daniels recently called Trump a “lunatic” and cited racism for his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, as Trump edged closer to winning a second term, the former adult film star didn’t hold back her frustration. She expressed disbelief and disappointment in voters, accusing them of failing to prevent a convicted felon from reclaiming the White House, as reported by The Independent. Daniels first made waves in 2018 when she revealed she was paid hush money to stay quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump during the 2016 election. On May 30, Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records tied to that payment.