Border Patrol Chief Under Investigation Over Minneapolis Operation

Federal immigration officials, including the former U.S. Border Patrol chief, are being investigated by Minnesota prosecutors for their actions during a controversial enforcement operation in Minneapolis. This operation led to protests and fatal incidents involving American citizens.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that her office is looking into the conduct of federal officers, including Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, after the large-scale immigration crackdown called “Operation Metro Surge.”

The investigation reviews at least 17 incidents involving Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel that may involve possible criminal conduct.

Moriarty stated her office will decide whether charges are necessary against federal officers involved in the operation. She stressed that “No federal agent has absolute immunity” while urging witnesses to provide evidence through a newly created public reporting portal.

The inquiry focuses on enforcement actions in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge, a major federal immigration effort launched in late 2025 that targeted undocumented immigrants in the Twin Cities. The operation involved thousands of federal personnel and led to about 3,000 arrests, according to government figures.

The crackdown also faced significant criticism and protests in Minnesota after several violent incidents involving federal agents. Two U.S. citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal immigration officers during incidents related to the operation, according to officials and reports.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive-care nurse, was shot by Border Patrol agents in January during an encounter in Minneapolis that was recorded and shared widely online. Authorities said agents were trying to detain someone during the immigration operation when the confrontation happened.

The shootings, along with claims of aggressive tactics and the use of chemical irritants against crowds, prompted state officials and civil rights groups to call for investigations into federal conduct.

Moriarty mentioned her office is looking into multiple cases involving possible use-of-force violations, property damage, and other alleged misconduct. The investigation may lead to criminal charges, though prosecutors recognized that pursuing state charges against federal officers could raise complex legal issues regarding federal immunity.

Bovino played a prominent role in the operation and previously described the enforcement campaign as targeting individuals who threatened public safety. Raids and confrontations with residents and protesters during the crackdown were widely shared on social media and condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

After the deadly incidents and public outcry, Bovino was demoted and removed from his position overseeing the Minneapolis operation and reassigned to his earlier role in California.

Minnesota officials have also clashed with federal authorities over access to evidence and investigative power. Federal agencies contend that officers acting within their duties may be protected by federal immunity, while the county prosecutor argues that the state has the authority to investigate possible criminal conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing, and prosecutors plan to review evidence from witnesses and examine video footage and official reports from the operation.

The Minneapolis crackdown became one of the largest immigration enforcement efforts in recent years, leading to protests across the state and a big hit to the perception of immigration enforcement.

Many have called for the DHS boss Kristi Noem to face resignation for her handling of immigration tactics across the nation.