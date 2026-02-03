Bovino Pushed Hard-Line Tactics Before Furious Federal Agents Opened Fire

A leaked email reveals that Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino advocated for wider immigration sweeps months before federal agents in Minneapolis shot and killed two individuals during clashes related to the Trump administration’s enforcement surge. This information highlights internal disagreements over tactics and authority.

In the email, which NBC News obtained and other outlets summarized, Bovino expressed frustration that acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons preferred “targeted operations” before moving to broader enforcement during an operation in Chicago. Bovino noted that Lyons was focused on this strategy and that he rejected it, ending their discussion.

The email adds context to the discussions among senior DHS officials about the scope and speed of operations as they evolved from traditional arrest teams to large street deployments, which sparked protests and legal challenges. Reports indicate that the White House later worked to pull back and redefine the Minneapolis operation after the fatal shootings. They replaced Bovino with Tom Homan, Trump’s border chief, indicating a shift back to narrower, more typical enforcement practices.

The leaked email came as scrutiny increased on DHS’s leadership and decisions in the field after the deaths of Renée Nicole Good, shot by an ICE officer on January 7, 2026, and Alex Pretti, shot on January 24 by CBP agents amid protests in Minneapolis. The deaths led to national protests and forced the administration to respond to the situation in Minnesota.

According to The Daily Beast’s report on the email, Bovino pushed for a broader approach during “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago and resisted Lyons’ preference for targeting individuals already known to authorities. The report stated that DHS leadership later allowed Bovino to implement wider tactics after an initial phase of limited enforcement.

The Daily Beast also mentioned that Bovino reported an unusual command structure where he answered to a senior aide rather than Lyons, a claim DHS publicly denied. DHS also rejected the notion of conducting non-targeted operations, a position that The Daily Beast said the email contradicts.

Bovino’s role in Minnesota has changed. The Guardian reported last week that Bovino lost his “commander at large” title and returned to his previous position near the U.S.-Mexico border after the Minneapolis shootings and the resulting political fallout. People magazine stated that Bovino was leaving Minneapolis, and DHS clarified that he was not relieved of his duties, describing his move as a return to his regular assignment while Homan took over operations on the ground.

Since then, the administration has pointed to changes in operations. On February 2, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that DHS began deploying body cameras to every field officer in Minneapolis, with plans to expand this nationally as funding permits. Reuters linked this decision directly to public outrage over the deaths of Good and Pretti.

The leaked email has also highlighted the connection between enforcement strategies and protest flashpoints. Reuters described how the White House aimed to lessen federal presence in Minneapolis and improve coordination with local officials after increased tensions due to disputes over tactics and public messaging.

While neither NBC News’s report nor the online summaries settles the crucial factual questions regarding the Minneapolis shootings, which are still being investigated, the email documents a senior enforcement official objecting to internal guidance meant to restrict operations early in a surge.