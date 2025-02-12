Bombshell Truth About Liam Payne’s Sexuality And Relationship With Maya Henry, Revealed!

Late singer Liam Payne reportedly struggled with “parts of his personality.” The star’s ex-girlfriend Maya Henry came forward to reveal how drug addiction played a part in their break up. An unnamed source also claimed that the star struggled with his sexuality.

Liam Payne was a world-renowned singer who passed away at the age of 31. He began his career on the British reality singing show X Factor. Liam who was then 14, was chosen to be part of the band One Direction. He, along with the other members of the band, quickly became fan favorites.

The star reportedly struggled with substance abuse which eventually played a major role in his demise. Fans were shocked when reports of the star passing away emerged on October 16, 2024. He died after falling off from his hotel balcony in Argentina. Heavy traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant were found in his toxicology reports.

A source came forward to tell Rolling Stone that the late singer struggled with his sexuality. The insider claimed that Payne “s—xted men” while he was with Maya Henry. The Strip That Down singer started dating Maya in 2018. The ex-couple decided to split after a very messy breakup.

Maya came forward to reveal that the star had been “struggling” before they broke up. “I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn’t ready to fully face, even within our relationship,” she revealed to Rolling Stone.

Maya opened up about her breakup with the star in the same interview. The internet personality spoke about how Liam’s “drug use and addictions” tore their relationship apart.

“While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand,” she revealed. The influencer also shared how Liam continued to hurt her for years following their breakup.

Liam reportedly “repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos” of himself to Maya and people she was close to. She eventually had to send the late star a cease-and-desist to stop his inappropriate behavior.

Maya also spoke about how Liam would become “unrecognizable” after he was under the influence of narcotics. She noted that he would act completely different from his sober self in those moments. “I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was,” she shared.

The influencer admitted putting herself in “unsafe” and “harmful” situations to help Liam. She revealed how in the process, she ignored “every red flag.” Another report claimed that Payne forced Maya to terminate her pregnancy.

The source alleged that Maya received a message from 2020 asking her to abort. According to the message, Liam asked her to either terminate the pregnancy and stay with him or raise the kid alone. The insider shared how the message came as a surprise to Maya as “Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid,” the source noted.