Bombshell Docs List Trump’s Powerful Allies on Epstein’s Day Planner

New records from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate just landed on Capitol Hill, and they name several of Trump’s closest allies. House Oversight Democrats released on social media docs of Epstein’s daily schedules and a flight manifest, and the names jumping off the page include Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Prince Andrew, according to the committee’s document releas. The panel says it redacted survivor identities out of caution and is now pressing the Justice Department to release the rest of the Epstein files immediately.

The calendars are specific; one page shows a lunch with venture capitalist and Trump ally Peter Thiel set for November 27, 2017. Another shows a breakfast with former White House strategist Steve Bannon scheduled for February 16, 2019. A separate entry notes a planned trip for Elon Musk to visit Epstein’s private island on December 6, 2014, phrased as a reminder question on the schedule. And a 2000 passenger manifest places Prince Andrew on a flight to the island on May 12 of that year. Taken together, the pages sketch a picture of Epstein working his contacts long after his 2007 plea deal made him a registered sex offender.

Democrats on the committee say the point is transparency, not theater. “Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims,” an Oversight spokesperson said, adding that members will not stop until every complicit person is identified, and calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the entire files. The committee has also been reviewing Treasury reports and prior releases, including flight logs, ledgers, and call sheets that map Epstein’s network over decades.

The timing is crucial because the House is on the brink of a forced vote to make the Justice Department give up everything it has on the case. A rare bipartisan petition backed by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna is nearing the magic 218 signatures after Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s special election win in Arizona, a move that would sidestep leadership and put the Epstein Files Transparency Act on the floor. Republican leaders have tried to stop the release, and reporting suggests some in the party are leaning on GOP co signers like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace to repeal their votes.

Republicans on the panel already accuse Democrats of cherry picking, claiming a calendar entry is not proof of anything more than an attempted meeting. Musk’s camp has previously batted down suggestions of a relationship, and Thiel has long kept his distance in public, but the paper trail raises obvious questions that only full context documents can answer. That is precisely why Democrats keep turning up the pressure for a release, and why even some conservatives have warmed to exposing the Epstein files to the public.

The latest tranche includes thousands of pages, from ledgers to call logs, that connect Epstein to business and political figures across two decades, and the committee says it has reviewed unredacted versions under guard. The story is no longer about one black book as more information continues to come to light. Epstein kept brushing shoulders with the elite while survivors continue to beg for accountability.

Eventually, the House will vote, and the public could finally see the full scope of who met with Epstein, who flew where, and who kept answering his calls. Until then, these calendar pages shed some light about who was on the infamous island.