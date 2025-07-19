Body Language Expert Says Donald Trump ‘Let His Guard Down’ in Latest White House Speech—And the Signs Are All There

Donald Trump has signed a first of its kind bill to regulate the $250 billion stablecoin crypto currency market. At the signing he looked happy and proud for signing this unique GENIUS Act. Stablecoin is a stable cryptocurrency and this law makes it good news to many. The bill had the support of 102 Democrats and 206 Republicans.

Before signing the bill, Trump delivered a speech with some controversial racial jokes. And now a body language expert has chimed in to tell Trump had a lot of pride for passing the bill. This comes amidst another controversy for the MAGA administration under the radar over not releasing the Epstein list.

According to them, the documents and list they were going to release do not even exist anymore. So this bill might bring some positive attention towards the administration. As per Judi James body language expert, the bill has made Trump happy, in purr mode and he is in general good humor.

Moreover, he’s exhibiting warmth and gratitude along with some vulnerability. Trump even took pride in convincing Republicans to vote for the bill. Even his entry into the room was boisterous, and he explained how he called up for votes and everyone agreed with some ‘little love’ from his side. Trump’s arrival in the room was powerful and noisy.

The GENIUS Act? Yeah, genius if you’re Trump or his family who recently launched Stablecoin ventures. Trump’s buddies launch their own crypto, write the rules will protect it by taxpayers, and stick us with the risk. They profit, we pay. Simple as that. GENIUS, right? https://t.co/AHNaEXgJXl — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) July 16, 2025



Before him, there was a calm atmosphere, and everyone was super-relaxed. When Trump arrived, he startled many photographers. He showed affection towards Vance, extending his arm and clasping his hand. This exhibited vulnerability along with affection.

Vance returned the emotions by holding Trump’s hand in both his hands. This also showed achievement over signing the act. Furthermore, this energy was also seen in his speech, where he was trying to be funny.

Trump also had fun with the Genius word and how the act has been named after him. He is usually boastful and self-obsessed, so saying this isn’t surprising. Another notable thing, according to the body language expert, was Trump’s old O shape thumb and index finger gesture.

Trump: “It’s a very important act. The Genius act, they named it after me. This is a hell of an act”🤡

pic.twitter.com/VyKLzj6fUp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 18, 2025



He does this to show success and overall keep a friendly tone. His body language was all about praise to the audience and thanks for their support. him being full of pride shows how important he considers this act for his political career.