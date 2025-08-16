Body Language Expert Exposes the Truth About Donald Trump’s Glare During His Meeting With Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Alaska for their third meeting in the last seven years. They were there to discuss concessions and the Russia-Ukraine war situation. Trump wanted to be the peacemaker and get a ceasefire deal. However, that did not happen.

The two finished the meeting after a handshake and got on their airplanes. Their press conference was all about the hopes they shared and the meeting they had. Trump called Putin the boss.

Some people called this discouraging and said that Donald Trump gave away his power. But according to a body language expert, he suggests that Trump was extremely confident. He has his head up and shoulders back, showing a confident body language.

Body language expert Nia Williams declared that Trump also gave him strong eye contact with a gaze locked in. He seemed interested and engaged in the conversation.

Moreover, Trump had a sense of approval in his eyes when Putin thanked him. Their power dynamics were not confusing at all; there was a mutual respect between the two.

Body language expert Patty Ann Wood interpreted the Trump–Putin handshake in Alaska as warm yet revealing: Trump’s palm-up position suggested he viewed Putin as more powerful, while Putin appeared relaxed and expressive challenging his usual cold image. pic.twitter.com/shWHFtEzHH — The Chronology (@TheChronology__) August 16, 2025



Their power dynamics are all about comfort, being close, control, and dominance with head nods, eye contact, and mutual respect. Putin was also very relaxed around Trump in his demeanor. He had a still arm movement that showed leadership and authority.

Earlier viewers also noted that Donald Trump looked tired after the meeting, not just disappointed. He seemed very tired during the press conference and voice was croaky when addressing the public.

Moreover, he tried to be boastful about the meeting calling it a success and they are heading towards progress. However, there were not major developments and agreements between the two.

It was as if it were a planned PR stunt for Trump. Trump knew the moment Putin’s flattery-fest where he dumped on Biden saying the war wouldn’t have occurred had Trump been in power was about to start because he turned at that very moment to face Putin’s lectern, waiting for it. https://t.co/winEP73wdR pic.twitter.com/53ZT4iI1wH — 7💉Helena Lister (@Helena_Sindelar) August 16, 2025



They may meet again soon to discuss another peace deal, as this one did not go ahead. Their time together was full of respect, but concluded without the ceasefire agreement. Putin also invited Trump to Moscow, to which he said That’s interesting, and he sees it happening.