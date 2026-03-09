Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump’s Strange Ritual at Solemn Ceremony—And the Timing Is Raising Eyebrows

President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of backlash after his recent behavior. At a recent dignified transfer of fallen U.S. soldiers, Trump once more performed an old ‘ritual,’ which a body language expert later analyzed.

Recently, the Pentagon confirmed the deaths of six brave U.S. soldiers who died in the line of duty during Operation ‘Epic Fury.’ According to protocol, when their remains arrived in the U.S., the soldiers were honored with a ‘dignified transfer.’

President Donald Trump attended a solemn dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base to honor six U.S. service members k*lled during the escalating conflict with Iran. The soldiers d*ed in a drone strike on a U.S. military pic.twitter.com/pe9Ycz7D7s — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) March 8, 2026

Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were joined by core members of the Trump administration, followed by the grieving family members of the brave troops. They were all assembled at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay tribute to the great loss.

During this sensitive moment, Trump was seen patting his right leg three times, something he was previously spotted doing during an Air Force One Arrival. Body language expert Judi James explained the alleged ritual to the Irish Star.

James suggested that this ritual might be a part of Trump’s “self-motivational” ritual. But why would he want to hype himself at a solemn event? Apparently, it’s to keep him grounded in the moment.

Trump stumbles and gets back up quickly while attempting to board Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/WmdbqPaIeI — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 8, 2025

James explained, saying, “It could be a prepping gesture for a man whose natural inclination would be to showboat a little or wave on arrival.” The expert also referred to the last time he performed this alleged ritual.

Previously, the president repeated the action when he was walking down the stairs of Air Force One. The body language expert claimed that the steps of the plane have always been a “minefield” for many Presidents. For example, former President Joe Biden was often seen tripping on the stairs just like Trump has.

The body language expert called the president a “big guy” and mentioned, “He is probably losing some of his nimbleness with age, as we all do.” Trump’s age has been the center of controversy. Many have mocked and slammed his intellect and mental stability and expressed concern for his physical well-being since he technically still is the President.

It wasn’t just the alleged ritual that sparked widespread criticism. Trump was also seen wearing a white USA hat. What’s the big deal with a hat, you say? Well, tradition dictates that out of respect for the fallen, officials and attendees are to remove headgear. And that includes the hat worn by the President.

FOX NEWS IS TOO EMBARRASSED TO PLAY THIS FOOTAGE TODAY. TAKE OFF THAT HAT AND SHOW SOME DAMN RESPECT. https://t.co/9CLllVr2nI — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 8, 2026

Critics online called out Trump for this alleged ritual and questioned his reasoning. Technically, he did arrive without it. But wore his hat after deboarding Air Force One. One user asked, “Why is he wearing a BASEBALL CAP?”

Another one mentioned, “I can’t believe he’s wearing a white baseball cap over his suit while ‘honoring’ the fallen soldiers…total disrespect!” A third one claimed, “No one taught this man any manners. Very sad!”

It wasn’t just netizens who called out Trump for the gesture. The president received backlash even from his political colleagues. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also condemned the action. He wrote in a post on X, “Take off that hat and show some d— respect!”

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, also joined in on calling her uncle out for his behavior during such a solemn occasion on X. Highlighting the alleged ritual, she wrote, “I know this is not the biggest of deals, but he is such an unspeakable disgrace.”