The Oscars this year, which marks the 97th year of the Academy Awards, had a few surprises up its sleeves. Be it Conan O’Brien making a joke at Donald Trump’s expense or the Palestinian documentary No Other Land winning the Best Documentary award; the evening was filled with surprises and shocks.

One such huge surprise came when Mikey Madison was announced as the Best Actress award winner for Anora. While she was nominated with other heavyweights like Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres, given this year’s records, Demi Moore seemed to be the strongest choice for her role in The Substance.

However, despite bagging awards at the Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG, Moore missed out on the Oscars to Madison, which marked a shock moment for her. Her performance in The Substance has been hailed as her comeback, and she was an extremely deserving nominee.

Unfortunately, Moore’s reaction after losing to a much younger and newcomer actress, Madison, was not very different from how people react to failure. According to body language expert Darren Stanton, “Demi was absolutely gutted to not win this Oscar. We saw her masking her smiles when Mikey was announced the winner of Best Actress. After her success during this year’s awards season, I think she felt this was her time at the Oscars.”

He further mentioned to Betfair Casino, “We can see she was shocked and in disbelief of Mikey winning over her. Demi is disappointed, there’s no doubt about it. Her mouth is wide open and her eyes are engaged fully onto the stage, showing us she just couldn’t believe what was happening in front of her. She was full of emotions at this point, but her smiles did come across as disingenuous.”

Lynn Carratt, a longtime PR heavyweight, also voiced a similar opinion while talking to Sportsbook Review, saying, “Demi Moore demonstrated true professionalism and class following her loss at the Oscars. Despite being a favorite to win Best Actress for her acclaimed performance in The Substance, she lost out to 25-year-old Mikey Madison.”

He also added that despite the disappointment visible in Moore’s attitude, she maintained a graceful expression. Given that she is a senior actor, her reaction to a young actress who is just starting matters a lot, and she made sure she showed the right emotions. Moreover, veteran Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise have also never won an Oscar, which shows Moore is not the only one who hasn’t gotten this prestigious award after almost four decades in the industry.

Carratt also added, “There will be debate about the Oscar going to a much younger actress, but age isn’t a factor. Jessica Tandy won at 80, so Demi still has plenty of time. Demi’s performance in The Substance has earned her newfound respect and reinvigorated her career, which will likely lead to future Oscar-worthy roles.”

He also revealed that though Moore lost to Madison, the duo apparently developed a good bond over the course of the award ceremony. Given how Moore is a lot senior than Madison, the latter might also seek advice from the former.