Body Language Expert Claims Melania Holds 'Control' Over Donald Trump in Their Relationship

The soon-to-be US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have always put up a united face. However, rumors of trouble in their relationship have recently surfaced, particularly during Trump's 2024 campaign when Melania's noticeable absence from the spotlight caught the public's attention. Body language expert Judi James said their marriage may have strained since Donald's inauguration. James claimed that one interaction from the inaugural event, which took place on January 20, 2017, showed signs of tension and even a brief instance in which Melania appeared to hold "control" of their relationship.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago)

James observed that the president-elect might have sensed his wife's misgivings, as he appeared to frequently glance at her, almost as if seeking reassurance. As reported by Irish Star, she said, "Both their expressions are dour and the way Trump face-checks his wife suggests he's concerned that she's not happy. The hand-hold is less about affection and more about reassurance or even rallying someone." She also pointed out that during their dance, Trump seemed more interested in the spotlight than in Melania.

She added, "Melania looks happily passive here but that hand on the chest could also be a gesture of control and ownership." Meanwhile, as of yet, it remains unclear whether Melania will completely move to the White House during Donald’s second term. However, reports have suggested that if she does, her take on the role of First Lady might look very different this time around. Tammy Vigil, an associate professor of communications at Boston University, recently spoke about Melania and said, "She’s been unique among modern first ladies. She does things the way she wants to do them, as opposed to the way she has to do them. But she fulfills the base expectations.”

melania hasn't been out much with trump on the campaign trail because the campaign can't afford her. — Covie (@covie_93) September 23, 2024

As reported by the BBC, Melania also stated in her memoir that she felt a strong sense of responsibility to use her position as First Lady for worthwhile causes. However, she might not fully commit to residing in Washington during Donald's second term as president, according to several sources. Prioritizing her son Barron Trump's education, Melania delayed her shift to the White House until months after the inauguration in 2016. Barron, who is currently 18 and enrolled at New York University, is still important to her plans. According to reports, Melania may divide her time, maintaining a close presence at Trump Tower in New York to be close to her son.

The idea of a First Lady opting out of full-time White House residency marks a departure from tradition—but for those familiar with Melania, it’s hardly unexpected. For a long time, she’s shown little interest in strictly adhering to every White House custom. One major example of this was when Melania notably chose to forgo the customary symbolic meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden upon her invitation. Nevertheless, her husband Donald attended the meeting in the Oval Office when President Joe Biden invited him following the 2024 election results, as reported by CNN.