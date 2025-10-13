“Body Dismembered and Hidden Behind a Wall” – Mother Collapses After Discovering Missing Daughter’s Fate

Trigger Warning: The article mentions gruesome details about a murder.

In a bone-chilling discovery, the body of a Black woman was found hidden behind a secret attic entrance. She went missing in Vallejo, California, on September 28, 2025. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Renia Lewis, whose remains were discovered behind a wall in the Bay Area home of 41-year-old Douglas Irwin Shaw.

Her body was found in pieces, and Douglas Irwin Shaw’s home was the last location Renia was traced by her mother, Teri Lewis. The family launched their own search services when they could not reach her phone, which was found on the roof of a nearby school.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, Renia had last been seen on September 24. The suspect, 41-year-old Douglas Irwin Shaw, later confessed to the murder and was arrested. He is now in Solano County Jail. At first, police searched Shaw’s messy home but didn’t find anything. With help from the FBI and an Ebony Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol, they returned with a search warrant.

It was only then that Renia’s body was found in pieces, after which her mother, Teri, collapsed, and others were horrified to see the state of the corpse. “You would’ve missed it; they nailed her behind the wall,” said Renia’s cousin, Latoya Lewis.

Meanwhile, Teri mourned her death and said, “I prayed it wasn’t her… but God didn’t answer my prayer,” she said. “She (Raina) would’ve turned 29 on Monday.”

Consequently, Douglas Irwin Shaw is a father of two kids and works at Six Flags in Vallejo and is a father of two girls, was arrested at his job without incident. Police have not revealed why Renia was at his home or what connection they had. However, KTVU reported that in 2023, his ex-girlfriend, who was an employee at an amusement park, filed a restraining order against him.

“This was a heartbreaking and senseless act of violence,” said Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta. “We’re thankful an arrest was made. Our hearts go out to Renia’s family during this incredibly difficult time.” Shaw killed Renia and has been cooperative in custody.

Shocking cases of brutal murders driven by obsession, greed, or sadism are nothing new. The only difference today is that, due to social media, these cases have come to light, and strict laws have been enforced. Back in 2021, Jasmeen Kaur was abducted by her ex-boyfriend, Tarikjot Singh, after she finished a shift at work in Australia.

He restrained her with cable ties, drove four hours into the South Australian outback, and buried her alive near a hiking spot called Death Rock. Even more horrifying, the autopsy revealed that despite suffering a neck injury, she was still alive when buried — and it took nearly a full day for her to die.

Singh initially lied to the police, claiming she died by suicide and that he had only buried her. Eventually, he confessed to murder and was sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison. Reportedly, he was already stalking her months before the murder.

Criminologist Pizarro notes that such violence is often part of a larger pattern in abusive relationships. “It rarely happens out of nowhere,” she said. (via aetv.com).