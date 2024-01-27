Bobby Lee Urges Joe Rogan to Change Topic After 20-Minute Rant on 'Evil' COVID Lockdowns

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and actor Bobby Lee struggled to shift the subject back to his new movie promotion as host Joe Rogan went on an angry 20-minute rant about what he saw as 'evil' COVID lockdowns. The show offered a glimpse into their long-standing friendship while providing insight into Rogan's views on numerous societal concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Gilbert

The show took an unexpected turn as Rogan delved into various issues, including his thoughts on COVID restrictions, the "Deep State," elections, and the malice underlying profit-driven decisions that touch human lives. While Rogan's tirade was passionate, Bobby Lee was uncomfortable as he constantly attempted to direct the topic back to the primary goal of his appearance: promoting his upcoming film, Drugstore June, per Mediaite.

Rogan said, "This is what I think, man. Okay. I think evil is real. And I think evil exists in many forms, and it exists in callous disregard for loss of life for profit. That’s evil. Right? And that’s a real thing. Like you could say, evil is the devil — here’s a little lighter here, buddy. You can say evil is Satan and evil is demons, and evil is, you know, exorcisms and shit. You know, look at that, baby."

Bobby Lee tired of Joe Rogan’s political ramblings. https://t.co/DX3ow0U7lm — CAINtheBULL (@CAINtheBULL) January 24, 2024

"But also evil is profit over human life, which is, the real evil is cobalt mines in the Congo. When you watch pregnant women mining for cobalt, getting toxic fumes in their lungs, whether some of them have babies on their back, that’s evil, that’s evil." Rodan added, "They’re living on dirt floors with no sanitation. It’s horrific conditions, and that is in everybody’s cell phone. And everyone’s cell phone is the labor of essential people so poor they don’t have to choose whether they’re slaves or not. They just, there’s no other option for them to work."

Amid the cigar smoke and profound musings on societal concerns, Lee groaned and voiced sentiments of powerlessness, underlining his wish to talk about the film he was there to promote. Lee responded to Rogan's tirade, attempting to redirect the conversation back to his movie promotion: "Yeah. Well, it just stresses me out. Do you want to talk about the movie? Can we talk about the movie I’m promoting?"

In another section of the podcast, Rogan recalled a drunk Bobby Lee unknowingly approached a stripper who was conversing with her gang-affiliated boyfriend, reports Essentially Sports. Rogan sensed the tension and interfered just in time to keep Lee from getting in serious trouble. Rogan characterized the boyfriend as having teardrop tattoos, which are commonly associated with assassination.

Rogan vividly recalls the incident: "You were dilly-dallying, and someone had to yell at you, and then we got you in the car, and we took off. Hey, Bobby, you were going to get a shot, like for real." Lee expressed gratitude, admitting that he was unaware of the danger he had narrowly escaped at the moment.