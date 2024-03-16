Blake Shelton ‘Snubs’ His Wife Gwen Stefani as He Declines To Promote Their Project Together

When Gwen Stefani revealed a private text exchange with Blake Shelton, her followers got a glimpse into their marriage. The platinum-blonde icon shared a picture of herself and Shelton discussing Instagram as their new song was playing in the background. Although Stefani received admiration from followers in the post's comments section, Shelton has not yet commented on the latest post. The popular country music artist, who is now touring the nation, also didn't like the post. A fan saw the possible snub on the post and commented, "Why didn’t Blake promote this?"

As reported by The Sun, the post revealed that Shelton who was saved on Stefani's phone as 'Cowboy,' texted her, saying, "It's not 2014." Nevertheless, you still look great in those jeans!" Stefani then shared with her spouse a little video of herself looking as young as she did in 2014 while sporting a high bun and blue jeans. Shelton then replied, "Lookin' in the mirror... do you see what I see?!" The duo, who first connected as The Voice judges in 2021, debuted their love song, Purple Irises, last month. Ahead of its release date, Stefani teased fans on Instagram. She posted a Polaroid of herself and Shelton curled up on the counter next to a bouquet of purple irises, captioning the picture with the same flower.

Due to Blake's current Back To The Honky Tonk tour, the Hollywood pair have been spending a lot of time apart. The vocalist of Hollaback Girl shocked fans by showing up to Blake's performance in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, last week. Videos of Stefani backstage with Shelton were posted to her Stories, showing the enthusiastic audience in the backdrop. When fans spotted them devoting more effort to their professional endeavors, rumors about their alleged marital troubles started to circulate towards the end of last year. The pair chose to celebrate New Year's Eve in two separate states—Shelton performed in Nashville, Tennessee, while Stefani had a party in Las Vegas, Nevada—which fueled rumors.

By sharing an old Polaroid photo of herself and Shelton cuddling and grinning at the camera in January, Stefani effectively put an end to rumors about their romantic state. Although Stefani and Blake's cooperation on Purple Irises was hinted at in the message, fans were more thrilled that their relationship seemed to be continuing. One fan commented on the post, "You’re both busy professionals who have work commitments sheesh hate these breakup rumors, nonsense! Love to you both." Another fan commented, "Your marriage reminds me of the show Green Acres. True love if California City Girl loving the Country quiet town Cowboy." A third user wrote, "So glad you’ve posted this so people can shut up about the dire circumstances of your marriage! Everyone goes through s**t, if you adore each other and are faithful, you can almost always make it through the discomfort. And on the other end, you’re stronger."