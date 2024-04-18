Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Take Vegas by Storm with New Bar Opening and Intimate Concert

Blake Shelton unveiled his latest bar this week, with support from his wife Gwen Stefani. The country music icon graced the stage at his Ole Red establishment on the renowned Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday evening, labeling it a haven for "absolute redneck hillbillies," as detailed by PEOPLE. This marks the country star's sixth and most expansive Ole Red venue in Las Vegas. He treated attendees to a private concert to kick off a week of grand opening festivities. During the concert, he shouted, “Welcome the grand opening, the official grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, y’all."

He added, “I’ve been waiting a long time to say that. I’ve been waiting years to say that.” In his element, Shelton frequently raised a toast to the crowd with his vodka and Sprite Zero, engaging in playful banter with fans. He even teased a fan who wasn't taking any drinks. He said, “This is what we do here. We get on stage and yell at the audience." According to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton added, "I know Las Vegas has been a big destination for cowboys, but not until tonight has there been a destination for absolute hillbillies, and now we got it!" Shelton treated the audience to renditions of several of his chart-topping hits, and he was joined onstage by Stefani for a special performance.

Among his standout performances were God's Country, Sangria, and Honey Bee. Shelton also delighted fans by revisiting Austin, his debut single from 2001. Adding to the excitement, he welcomed his wife Stefani to the stage, a mere few days after her widely praised Coachella performance with No Doubt. Shelton said to the crowd, “Gwen Stefani, everybody!” He added, "I don’t know if you all heard it but there’s a thing called Coachella last weekend. Gwen was over at Coachella last weekend, on Saturday, she flew to Nashville for a wedding, and she’s been a trouper and now she wanted to be here tonight.”

They later performed a duet of Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You before sharing a tender embrace onstage. Despite Shelton's knack for selling out arenas, Tuesday night's performance was a more intimate affair, captivating just 500 specially invited VIP guests. Shelton said, “We finally have a true connection to Nashville, Tennessee, right here in Las Vegas.” As he left the stage, he remarked that the night would always hold a special place in his memory. In a November 2023 interview, Shelton expressed his desire to be the first performer at Ole Red. While that didn't happen, Shelton is no stranger to the Ole Red stage.

Situated in front of the Horseshoe Casino at one of the city's busiest intersections, Ole Red Las Vegas is a $30 million development spanning 27,000 square feet, offering four stories of dining and entertainment. Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014 and got married in July 2021. Despite their hectic schedules, their relationship remains strong, with Stefani recently discussing their latest collaboration in an interview for NYLON's 25th anniversary issue. She also addressed any rumors of issues in their relationship, firmly shutting them down.